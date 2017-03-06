Lena Lunsford Indicted in Lewis County For Daughter's Death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in determining the identities of a man and woman who used a stolen credit in Cross Lanes that was stolen from Elkview. On May 9th, a stolen credit card was used at the Walmart store in Cross Lanes, WV. The credit card was reported stolen from the Smith’s Grocery Store in Elkview, WV, on May 8th. Attached are photos of a male and a female who used the stolen credit card, and the vehicle ...
His trial for assaulting Sen. Richard Ojeda last May at a political cookout in Logan County was scheduled to begin Monday.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A Huntington man has been arrested on a felony and misdemeanor charge after having sexual encounters with a runaway girl from Chicago, Illinois. The 16-year-old victim from Chicago, Illinois stated in an interview that she met 39-year-old David Pelfrey, of Huntington, on the internet. She then traveled to West Virginia to stay with Pelfrey and role play various sexual encounters. While doing so, Pelfrey was aware of the victim selling herself to ot...
MINGO COUNTY, WV - The Mingo County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that they are investigating reports of a possible body in the Chattaroy area. According to a representative with the department, they received a tip that a person may have been buried in a residential yard. They believe the body in question may have disappeared roughly 10 years ago. No body has been found and no names have been released at this time. Investigators are at the scene now. Stay with 13 News ...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested, and another is wanted after a daytime burglary ended up leading police on a chase. At just after 8 p.m. a burglary was reported at the 600 block of Everest Circle in St. Albans. A male suspect entered the residence and assaulted the homeowner before fleeing from the home and leaving in a vehicle. The vehicle was located on Coal River Road, a short distance from where the burglary/assault occurred. Deputies approached the ve...
She thought the crack cocaine a friend had sold her was actually a spider egg.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
SEBRING, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman is under investigation after apparently posting a video on Facebook showing a red rat snake biting her 1-year-old daughter. The woman tells Tampa’s ABC Action News she has no regrets for “introducing” the girl to the snake, which she found in the driveway of her home near Sebring. The station reports the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The woman, who wasn’t identified because she
The West Virginia House of Delegates opened with an incredible performance today.
She thought the crack cocaine a friend had sold her was actually a spider egg.
Shortly before 5 p.m., police responded to a call of a reported shooting. The incident occurred in the 3000 Block of Washington Blvd. Dispatch informs us that the victim is the party who called 911 for assistance. Right now this is believed to be the result of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in determining the identities of a man and woman who used a stolen credit in Cross Lanes that was stolen from Elkview. On May 9th, a stolen credit card was used at the Walmart store in Cross Lanes, WV. The credit card was reported stolen from the Smith’s Grocery Store in Elkview, WV, on May 8th. Attached are photos of a male and a female who used the stolen credit card, and the vehicle ...
