West Virginia Senate votes against rapist parental rights

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's Senate has passed a bill to deny parental rights to rapists whose victims consequently have babies.
    
The amendment approved 33-0 Monday would define a child conceived in a sexual assault as an abused child under the state law intended to protect them from abusive parents.
    
It says the assault victims won't be considered abusive parents under the law.
    
Sponsors say it's meant to protect rape survivors and their children.
    
The Senate also voted 21-12 on Monday to rescind West Virginia's requirement that new construction and mining companies post bonds to protect workers' wages during their first five years here.
    
Lawmakers say such bonds were used about 40 times in the past decade to cover $1 million in unpaid wages.
    
Both bills now go to the House for consideration.

