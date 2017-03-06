Governor's "Save Our State" Campaign Rolls Across West Virginia

The Governor's day began with a visit with veteran's in Barboursville. He's is trying to prevent anymore budget cuts to programs that help vets in the Mountain State.

"He's got a good plan, if he can just get it into action," said David Whisman, a West Virginia veteran.

The Governor moved on to a pipe plant in Nitro, with the I-64 bridge in the background. He believes his 4-and-a-half-cent increase in the gas tax will help build roads, by creating 48 thousand new constriction jobs.

"What do you think the payroll taxes are on that? It's $250 million dollars," said Governor Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

The gas tax has the support of many democrats, as does a proposed new tax on sodas.

"I think one that will go a long ways for West Virginia, not just fiscally but tax-wise, is the sugary drink tax," said Del. Sean Hornbuckle, (D) Cabell.

But the big struggle will be the Governor's plan to raise not only the gas tax, but sales taxes and DMV fees as well. So far, many in the Republican majority are opposed.

"I don't think our method to get out of this whole in our budget is to keep taxing our constituents in this state. They are already burdened enough with tax," said Del. Jason Harshbarger, (R) Ritchie.

"Well I'm not big on tax increases. It's not really fair to ask our people of this state to pay more, when the government just keeps growing," said Del. Tony Paynter, (R) Wyoming.

Right now the budget deficit is nearly a half-billion dollars.

"The Governor's proposals and any that come form the Republicans are now taking on a greater sense of urgency. As of this Wednesday the Legislative Session will be half-way complete," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Working for You.