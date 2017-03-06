Vehicle accident causes multiple injuries on Greenup/Lewis County line.

A single vehicle accident occurred Sunday morning near the Greenup/Lewis County line resulted in multiple injuries, according to Kentucky State Police.

Police say that Lacey C. Glenn, 23, of Portsmouth OH, was driving a 2000 Nissan Altima westbound on KY Route 8 with three other people in the car when she lost control of the vehicle.

Glenn then ran off the roadway and struck a culvert before overturning the vehicle several times and ejecting passengers.

Both her and Kari L. Harrison, 25, of South Shore, KY, had minor injuries and were transported to SOMC.

Alisha D. Evans 24, of South Portsmouth, OH, sustained several serious injuries to her back, ribs, and face. She was transported to SOMC as well.

Casey Swearingen, 25, of Vanceburg, KY, received life-threatening injuries and was transported to Grant Medical Center. Her condition is now listed as stable and she is being treated.

Kentucky State Police believe that alcohol and fatigue were both factors in the accident.

No one was wearing their seat belts before the accident.

The Kentucky State Police, South Shore Fire Department, Portsmouth Ambulance, MTS Ambulance, Health net and Air Evac responded to the scene.