Huntington to hire 5 police officers by restricting overtime

In Huntington, the city has a new plan that would allow them to rehire 5 police officers by restricting overtime.

But 13 news found that some city fees are going up as well.

City Councilman Alex Vence said the Huntington Police Department will take $325,000 out of its overtime budget to hire 5 officers for the nest fiscal year that begins in July.

Vence said the 7 laid off officers would get the first choice to come back.

Mayor Steve Williams said was runaway police overtime that helped get Huntington in its budget crisis to begin with.

Councilman Vence found that much of the police overtime was not from officers on the street, but captain and lieutenants,

He found some were making up to $48,000 over their year's salary in overtime.

Alex Vence told 13 News, "I thought the prudent thing to do was to move that to salaries and wages so we can staff the police department at a level it needs to be staffed."

To increase police revenue 5K event fees have gone up from $100 to $500 for the Ritter Park course.

And $400 to $1000 dollars for the downtown course,

That's a challenge for small 5K's like Habitat for Humanity's Vets to Home 5K.

Dayna Massie from Habitat told us, "When they raised the fee from $100 to $500 that obviously cut into the proceeds we gain from the event:

Vence said there are no plans for any more increases or add on to event fees, and the city will not lay off rehired police officers if and when they are hired back.

Huntington will not take any new applications for run or race events in the downtown area.

The city will steer new races to Ritter Park, where less officers are needed to patrol the event.