House GOP Releases Bill Replacing Obama Health Care Overhaul - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

House GOP Releases Bill Replacing Obama Health Care Overhaul

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- House Republicans on Monday released their long-awaited plan for unraveling former President Barack Obama's health care law, a package that would scale back the government's role in health care and likely leave more Americans uninsured.

House committees planned to begin voting on the 123-page legislation Wednesday, launching what could be the year's defining battle in Congress.

GOP success is by no means a slam dunk. In perhaps their riskiest political gamble, the plan is expected to cover fewer than the 20 million people insured under Obama's overhaul, including many residents of states carried by President Donald Trump in November's election.

Republicans said they don't have official estimates on those figures yet. But aides from both parties and nonpartisan analysts have said they expect coverage numbers to be lower.

The plan would repeal the statute's unpopular fines on people who don't carry health insurance. It would replace income-based premium subsidies in the law with age-based ones that may not provide as much assistance to people with low incomes. The payments would phase out for higher-earning people.

The proposal would continue the expansion of Medicaid to additional low-earning Americans until 2020. After that, states adding Medicaid recipients would no longer receive the additional federal funds Obama's law has provided.

More significantly, Republicans would overhaul the federal-state Medicaid program, changing its open-ended federal financing to a limit based on enrollment and costs in each state.

A series of tax increases on higher-earning people, the insurance industry and others used to finance the Obama overhaul's coverage expansion would be repealed as of 2018.

In a last-minute change to satisfy conservative lawmakers, business and unions, Republicans dropped a plan pushed by House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., to impose a first-ever tax on the most generous employer-provided health plans.

Popular consumer protections in the Obama law would be retained, such as insurance safeguards for people with pre-existing medical problems, and parents' ability to keep young adult children on their insurance until age 26.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policyand Terms of Use.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • St. Albans Elects Scott James As It's New Mayor

    St. Albans Elects Scott James As It's New Mayor

    Saturday, June 3 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-06-04 01:27:08 GMT
    The city of St. Albans held it's elections today, and Scott James ousted Dick Callaway for the position of mayor. James won the election with almost 50% of the vote (49.19%). Scott James, 57, is a special education teacher and girls basketball coach at St. Albans High School. This election also determined the City Council spots. Council-at-large – Walter Hall, John D. Caudill IV, Cathy Henderson, Lee Roberts Ward One – Robert J. Keiffer Ward Two – Jason Philaba...
    The city of St. Albans held it's elections today, and Scott James ousted Dick Callaway for the position of mayor. James won the election with almost 50% of the vote (49.19%). Scott James, 57, is a special education teacher and girls basketball coach at St. Albans High School. This election also determined the City Council spots. Council-at-large – Walter Hall, John D. Caudill IV, Cathy Henderson, Lee Roberts Ward One – Robert J. Keiffer Ward Two – Jason Philaba...

  • Germany's Merkel regrets Trump decision on pact

    Germany's Merkel regrets Trump decision on pact

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:02 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:02:56 GMT

    France, Germany, Italy issue a joint statement saying the Paris climate accord can't be renegotiated.

    France, Germany, Italy issue a joint statement saying the Paris climate accord can't be renegotiated.

  • WV Attorney General Hails President Trump’s Decision to Withdraw from Paris Climate Agreement

    WV Attorney General Hails President Trump’s Decision to Withdraw from Paris Climate Agreement

    Thursday, June 1 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-06-01 19:48:44 GMT
    Patrick Morrisey / CBS NewsPatrick Morrisey / CBS News
    CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hails President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.  Last week, the Attorney General led a 10-state coalition in urging the Trump Administration to withdraw from the agreement that had the potential to undermine President Trump’s fight against overregulation. “Today’s announcement is a major victory for working West Virginia families,” Attorney Gene...
    CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hails President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.  Last week, the Attorney General led a 10-state coalition in urging the Trump Administration to withdraw from the agreement that had the potential to undermine President Trump’s fight against overregulation. “Today’s announcement is a major victory for working West Virginia families,” Attorney Gene...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Person Stabbed in Saint Albans

    One Person Stabbed in Saint Albans

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-06-08 03:39:50 GMT

    SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been stabbed in Saint Albans late Thursday evening. The stabbing occurred on the 60 block of McCormick Avenue in Saint Albans. According to dispatchers, a male called emergency services saying that he had been stabbed in the foot by a woman, who was intoxicated. The suspect is described as a white female with a pink shirt and blue jeans. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. We will provide more information on th...

    SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been stabbed in Saint Albans late Thursday evening. The stabbing occurred on the 60 block of McCormick Avenue in Saint Albans. According to dispatchers, a male called emergency services saying that he had been stabbed in the foot by a woman, who was intoxicated. The suspect is described as a white female with a pink shirt and blue jeans. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. We will provide more information on th...

  • Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite

    Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-06-07 13:00:49 GMT
    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...
    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...

  • State Police investigate thefts from WV mine sites

    State Police investigate thefts from WV mine sites

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-07 22:44:50 GMT
    WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) - State Troopers are asking for help from the community in an investigation into thefts at coal mines in Raleigh and Boone Counties.  The thefts happened at three different mine sites during the month of May.  The case is being investigated by the Whitesville Detachment of the State Police. Investigators said there are at least three individuals involved in stealing items from the mines.  They were caught on video taken on the mine property. The su...
    WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) - State Troopers are asking for help from the community in an investigation into thefts at coal mines in Raleigh and Boone Counties.  The thefts happened at three different mine sites during the month of May.  The case is being investigated by the Whitesville Detachment of the State Police. Investigators said there are at least three individuals involved in stealing items from the mines.  They were caught on video taken on the mine property. The su...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.