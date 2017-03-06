The Brawny man is now, temporarily, a woman

More News More>>

Boy, 10, with life-threatening illness granted wish to meet April the giraffe Boy, 10, with life-threatening illness granted wish to meet April the giraffe HARPURSVILLE, NY (INSIDE EDITION) — A 10-year-old Ohio boy who suffers from a life-threatening seizure disorder got the opportunity of a lifetime as he met his favorite animal and the world’s most beloved viral star — April the giraffe. It was a day Alex Johnson won’t soon forget as the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted his desire to meet the giraffe after he and more than a million others waited for the animal to give birth earlier this year. Johnson, who ... HARPURSVILLE, NY (INSIDE EDITION) — A 10-year-old Ohio boy who suffers from a life-threatening seizure disorder got the opportunity of a lifetime as he met his favorite animal and the world’s most beloved viral star — April the giraffe. It was a day Alex Johnson won’t soon forget as the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted his desire to meet the giraffe after he and more than a million others waited for the animal to give birth earlier this year. Johnson, who ...

Truck driver loses load of beer all over highway Truck driver loses load of beer all over highway TEMPE, AZ. (WFLA) – Police in Arizona said a truck driver lost control on a highway ramp on Wednesday and dumped a load of beer on the side of the road. Cans of Bud Light were broken all over the ground after the top of the truck opened up. The driver of the truck was injured, but is expected to be okay. TEMPE, AZ. (WFLA) – Police in Arizona said a truck driver lost control on a highway ramp on Wednesday and dumped a load of beer on the side of the road. Cans of Bud Light were broken all over the ground after the top of the truck opened up. The driver of the truck was injured, but is expected to be okay.

Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation. The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree... PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation. The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...

Stop and Shop announces recall on Spicy Chicken Strips Stop and Shop announces recall on Spicy Chicken Strips PURCHASE, N.Y. (WTNH) — Grocery store giant Shop & Shop issued a recall on Wednesday for one of its chicken products. The company announced its spicy chicken strips were recalled from sales on account of containing milk, an allergen that was not disclosed on the product’s label. The chicken has a UPC number of 68826712615 with best by dates of 3/24/2018, 3/27/2018, and 3/28/2018. Those who are allergic or sensitive to milk may be of risk to allergic reaction fr... PURCHASE, N.Y. (WTNH) — Grocery store giant Shop & Shop issued a recall on Wednesday for one of its chicken products. The company announced its spicy chicken strips were recalled from sales on account of containing milk, an allergen that was not disclosed on the product’s label. The chicken has a UPC number of 68826712615 with best by dates of 3/24/2018, 3/27/2018, and 3/28/2018. Those who are allergic or sensitive to milk may be of risk to allergic reaction fr...

Family wants Court to reconsider pricey speeding ticket Family wants Court to reconsider pricey speeding ticket EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County family wants court officials to take another look at speeding fines assessed from a traffic violation. Parents of a teenager told the news station that their daughter was slapped with a speeding ticket fine higher than what most people normally see. Eight months after getting a license, Talia Harvey is dealing with not just a speeding ticket, but a very pricey one. “I kind of misjudged how fast I was going,” th... EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County family wants court officials to take another look at speeding fines assessed from a traffic violation. Parents of a teenager told the news station that their daughter was slapped with a speeding ticket fine higher than what most people normally see. Eight months after getting a license, Talia Harvey is dealing with not just a speeding ticket, but a very pricey one. “I kind of misjudged how fast I was going,” th...

Facebook Announces Partnership with UNICEF, More to Combat Natural Disasters Facebook Announces Partnership with UNICEF, More to Combat Natural Disasters Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and Founder of Facebook, announced today that the social media company will be partnering with several organizations in an attempt to help response teams communicate more effectively during natural disasters and crises. Also joining the partnership are UNICEF, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and the World Food Programme. "When there's a flood, earthquake, fire or other natural disaster, response organizations need accu... Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and Founder of Facebook, announced today that the social media company will be partnering with several organizations in an attempt to help response teams communicate more effectively during natural disasters and crises. Also joining the partnership are UNICEF, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and the World Food Programme. "When there's a flood, earthquake, fire or other natural disaster, response organizations need accu...

Nurses get BOGO burritos or other entrees at Chipotle June 14 Nurses get BOGO burritos or other entrees at Chipotle June 14 COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Chipotle is showing its appreciation for nurses by offering a buy one, get one free deal for those in the profession on June 14. Nurses just have to bring a valid ID into any United States or Canada location on Wednesday to get BOGO burritos, burrito bowls, salads, or tacos. The deal is not valid on online, mobile, or fax orders, or combined with other coupons and promotions, the restaurant chain says. Get all the details on this tasty “Code Burrito&rd... COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Chipotle is showing its appreciation for nurses by offering a buy one, get one free deal for those in the profession on June 14. Nurses just have to bring a valid ID into any United States or Canada location on Wednesday to get BOGO burritos, burrito bowls, salads, or tacos. The deal is not valid on online, mobile, or fax orders, or combined with other coupons and promotions, the restaurant chain says. Get all the details on this tasty “Code Burrito&rd...

Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ... INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...