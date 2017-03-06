Charleston Roadway Closed After Pedestrian Being Struck

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

One Person Stabbed in Saint Albans SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been stabbed in Saint Albans late Thursday evening. The stabbing occurred on the 60 block of McCormick Avenue in Saint Albans. According to dispatchers, a male called emergency services saying that he had been stabbed in the foot by a woman, who was intoxicated. The suspect is described as a white female with a pink shirt and blue jeans. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. We will provide more information on th...

Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they're waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...

State Police investigate thefts from WV mine sites WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) - State Troopers are asking for help from the community in an investigation into thefts at coal mines in Raleigh and Boone Counties. The thefts happened at three different mine sites during the month of May. The case is being investigated by the Whitesville Detachment of the State Police. Investigators said there are at least three individuals involved in stealing items from the mines. They were caught on video taken on the mine property. The su...

Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app "Marco Polo" was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation. The exchanges on Jones' accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...

Family wants Court to reconsider pricey speeding ticket EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County family wants court officials to take another look at speeding fines assessed from a traffic violation. Parents of a teenager told the news station that their daughter was slapped with a speeding ticket fine higher than what most people normally see. Eight months after getting a license, Talia Harvey is dealing with not just a speeding ticket, but a very pricey one. "I kind of misjudged how fast I was going," th...

Man and Woman Wanted After Using Stolen Credit Card in Kanawha County KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in determining the identities of a man and woman who used a stolen credit in Cross Lanes that was stolen from Elkview. On May 9th, a stolen credit card was used at the Walmart store in Cross Lanes, WV. The credit card was reported stolen from the Smith's Grocery Store in Elkview, WV, on May 8th. Attached are photos of a male and a female who used the stolen credit card, and the vehicle ...

Truck driver loses load of beer all over highway TEMPE, AZ. (WFLA) – Police in Arizona said a truck driver lost control on a highway ramp on Wednesday and dumped a load of beer on the side of the road. Cans of Bud Light were broken all over the ground after the top of the truck opened up. The driver of the truck was injured, but is expected to be okay.

Update: Woman Shoots Boyfriend in Huntington, Nearly 80 Shortly before 5 p.m., police responded to a call of a reported shooting. The incident occurred in the 3000 Block of Washington Blvd. Dispatch informs us that the victim is the party who called 911 for assistance. Right now this is believed to be the result of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.