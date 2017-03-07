Nation's best cheesemakers put to the test - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Nation's best cheesemakers put to the test

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The national U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is happening Tuesday in Wisconsin.

The national contest alternates each year with the world cheese-off. Judging is Tuesday and Wednesday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, with winners announced Thursday.

ABOUT THE CONTEST:

Entries for the national competition are up 22 percent, to a record 2,303, as cheesemakers recognize the marketing value of winning big competitions. Case in point: Emmi Roth USA says sales have increased 20 percent for their Grand Cru Surchoix, made in Monroe, Wisconsin, since they won the World Championship Cheese Contest in 2016. It was the first time an American cheese won the title since 1988. The exposure is why FireFly Farms in Accident, Maryland, decided to enter two cheeses this year into the contest for the first time. The farm, which distributes its goat cheeses mostly in the Mid-Atlantic area, has won more than 100 awards in other contests since 2002, according to the company's director of sales and marketing, Andrea Cedro. Entering competitions introduces their cheeses to new retailers, buyers and customers, gets them valuable feedback from judges and often an increase in sales, she said. This year's competition includes 25 first-time companies.

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

The competition has 48 judges nibbling their way through 101 categories. They include ones you'd expect - mild cheddar, colby, mozzarella - and a few you might not, like smear-ripened soft cheese (cheese smeared with bacterial cultures during ripening), flavored cheese and Hispanic melting cheeses. New classes this year include flavored butter and snack cheese. According to the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, categories that saw the greatest increase in entries include string cheese, which had 113 percent growth; soft ripened cheeses, with a 66 percent spike; and Edam and Gouda, up 52 percent.

DAIRY STATE DOMINATION

Wisconsin had the most entries of any state, but New York, Vermont, California and Idaho also were in the top 5. Thirty-three states are represented altogether.

OTHER COMPETITIONS

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association event this week is the largest technical evaluation of cheese, butter and yogurt in the U.S. It started in 1981. The American Cheese Society also holds a national competition, but theirs is every year and moves to different regions of the country. Last year, they had 1,843 entries.

WHO LOVES CHEESE? WE DO

People bought nearly $18 million in cheese from U.S. retailers in 2015, up nearly 3 percent from 2014 and 27 percent from 2012, according to the International Dairy Foods Association. The average amount of cheese made from cow milk consumed per person in the U.S. increased nearly 3 percent in 2015 over 2014, to 35.33 pounds per capita - a new high.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Boy, 10, with life-threatening illness granted wish to meet April the giraffe

    Boy, 10, with life-threatening illness granted wish to meet April the giraffe

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-06-08 02:21:36 GMT
    HARPURSVILLE, NY (INSIDE EDITION) — A 10-year-old Ohio boy who suffers from a life-threatening seizure disorder got the opportunity of a lifetime as he met his favorite animal and the world’s most beloved viral star — April the giraffe. It was a day Alex Johnson won’t soon forget as the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted his desire to meet the giraffe after he and more than a million others waited for the animal to give birth earlier this year. Johnson, who ...
    HARPURSVILLE, NY (INSIDE EDITION) — A 10-year-old Ohio boy who suffers from a life-threatening seizure disorder got the opportunity of a lifetime as he met his favorite animal and the world’s most beloved viral star — April the giraffe. It was a day Alex Johnson won’t soon forget as the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted his desire to meet the giraffe after he and more than a million others waited for the animal to give birth earlier this year. Johnson, who ...

  • Truck driver loses load of beer all over highway

    Truck driver loses load of beer all over highway

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-06-08 01:47:19 GMT
    TEMPE, AZ. (WFLA) – Police in Arizona said a truck driver lost control on a highway ramp on Wednesday and dumped a load of beer on the side of the road. Cans of Bud Light were broken all over the ground after the top of the truck opened up. The driver of the truck was injured, but is expected to be okay.
    TEMPE, AZ. (WFLA) – Police in Arizona said a truck driver lost control on a highway ramp on Wednesday and dumped a load of beer on the side of the road. Cans of Bud Light were broken all over the ground after the top of the truck opened up. The driver of the truck was injured, but is expected to be okay.

  • Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered

    Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:35:58 GMT
    PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation.  The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...
    PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation.  The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Person Stabbed in Saint Albans

    One Person Stabbed in Saint Albans

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-06-08 03:39:50 GMT

    SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been stabbed in Saint Albans late Thursday evening. The stabbing occurred on the 60 block of McCormick Avenue in Saint Albans. According to dispatchers, a male called emergency services saying that he had been stabbed in the foot by a woman, who was intoxicated. The suspect is described as a white female with a pink shirt and blue jeans. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. We will provide more information on th...

    SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been stabbed in Saint Albans late Thursday evening. The stabbing occurred on the 60 block of McCormick Avenue in Saint Albans. According to dispatchers, a male called emergency services saying that he had been stabbed in the foot by a woman, who was intoxicated. The suspect is described as a white female with a pink shirt and blue jeans. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. We will provide more information on th...

  • Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered

    Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:35:58 GMT
    PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation.  The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...
    PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation.  The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...

  • Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite

    Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-06-07 13:00:49 GMT
    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...
    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.