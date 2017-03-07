Transgender VA student: Ruling leaves kids in limbo - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Transgender VA student: Ruling leaves kids in limbo

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo/Steve Helber AP Photo/Steve Helber

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to back out of a lawsuit over transgender students' bathroom access is a disappointment that will keep transgender children in limbo, said 17-year-old plaintiff Gavin Grimm, who's become a national face of the issue.

But Grimm, who sued his eastern Virginia school district to be able to use the boys' bathroom, said Monday that he's ready to keep up his fight.

"I am still as passionate and as happy to be doing this as ever," he said. "I think everyone is just as empowered and ready for it as we've always been. And if it took 10 years, I'd stick with it."

Grimm spoke to reporters hours after the justices issued a one-sentence order handing his case back to a Richmond appeals court without reaching a decision. That means attention now will turn to the Richmond court and other appellate panels around the country that are grappling with rights of transgender students to use school bathrooms that correspond to their chosen gender, not the one assigned at birth.

A high school senior, Grimm likely won't see the issue settled before he graduates, but he said he accepted that long ago.

"I already knew that the decision wouldn't be handed down until after my senior year anyway. ... For me it's more about the impact it could have on trans kids who come after me," he said.

Grimm said the order will "drag this conversation out," leaving school-age kids "in limbo for an extended period of time."

"It's not just about bathrooms but the rights for trans people to exist in public spaces. . If you had to plan your day around not having a bathroom in public, what kind of nightmare would that be?" he said, adding it's "not feasible to keep trans people out of restrooms."

Grimm's case had been scheduled for argument in late March. Now, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will be tasked with evaluating the federal law known as Title IX and the extent to which it applies to transgender students. Lawsuits involving transgender students are making their way through the courts in at least five other states: Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Joshua Block, an American Civil Liberties Union attorney who represents Grimm, said he remains convinced that courts ultimately will side with transgender students.

"Title IX means the same thing today as it meant yesterday. Lower courts already have held that it protects trans kids," he said.

In a statement relayed by school board lawyer Kyle Duncan, the board said it "looks forward to explaining why its commonsense restroom and locker room policy is legal under the Constitution and federal law."

The Supreme Court's action follows the Trump administration's recent decision to withdraw a directive issued during Barack Obama's presidency that said which bathroom to use should be based on students' gender identity.

The administration action triggered legal wrangling that ended with Monday's order. In essence, the federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, had relied on the Obama administration's interpretation of Title IX to side with Grimm. The appeals court accepted the administration's reading of the law without deciding for itself what the law and a related regulation on same-sex bathrooms and locker rooms mean.

No appeals court has yet undertaken that more independent analysis, and the Supreme Court typically is reluctant to do so without at least one appellate opinion to review, and usually more than one.

Another possible explanation for Monday's order is that the court might want more of a societal consensus to develop before it issues a ruling in favor of transgender rights, said John Neiman, an Alabama lawyer who served as a law clerk to Justice Anthony Kennedy.

The court's reluctance to take on transgender rights now may have been underscored by the high court vacancy caused by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia nearly 13 months ago and the refusal of Senate Republicans to consider Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to fill the seat. Eleven days after taking office, President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch for the court.

Ahead of the scheduled Supreme Court arguments, Grimm's case drew attention from all over the world. Apple, IBM and Microsoft were among the 53 companies that signed onto a brief filed last week urging the court to rule in his favor. He's been profiled in national media and made an appearance on "The View." At the Grammy Awards last month, actress and transgender rights advocate Laverne Cox told the audience to "please google 'Gavin Grimm.'"

He said Monday that he'd been overwhelmed by the "incredible" support, especially from the technology companies. "You know, I'm a teenager, I like my tech," he joked.

Being in the spotlight has been stressful, he said.

"But it's been worth it," Grimm said. "I think that it's absolutely all worth it."

___

Associated Press writer Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia, contributed to this report. Sherman reported from Washington.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Boy, 10, with life-threatening illness granted wish to meet April the giraffe

    Boy, 10, with life-threatening illness granted wish to meet April the giraffe

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-06-08 02:21:36 GMT
    HARPURSVILLE, NY (INSIDE EDITION) — A 10-year-old Ohio boy who suffers from a life-threatening seizure disorder got the opportunity of a lifetime as he met his favorite animal and the world’s most beloved viral star — April the giraffe. It was a day Alex Johnson won’t soon forget as the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted his desire to meet the giraffe after he and more than a million others waited for the animal to give birth earlier this year. Johnson, who ...
    HARPURSVILLE, NY (INSIDE EDITION) — A 10-year-old Ohio boy who suffers from a life-threatening seizure disorder got the opportunity of a lifetime as he met his favorite animal and the world’s most beloved viral star — April the giraffe. It was a day Alex Johnson won’t soon forget as the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted his desire to meet the giraffe after he and more than a million others waited for the animal to give birth earlier this year. Johnson, who ...

  • Truck driver loses load of beer all over highway

    Truck driver loses load of beer all over highway

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-06-08 01:47:19 GMT
    TEMPE, AZ. (WFLA) – Police in Arizona said a truck driver lost control on a highway ramp on Wednesday and dumped a load of beer on the side of the road. Cans of Bud Light were broken all over the ground after the top of the truck opened up. The driver of the truck was injured, but is expected to be okay.
    TEMPE, AZ. (WFLA) – Police in Arizona said a truck driver lost control on a highway ramp on Wednesday and dumped a load of beer on the side of the road. Cans of Bud Light were broken all over the ground after the top of the truck opened up. The driver of the truck was injured, but is expected to be okay.

  • Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered

    Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:35:58 GMT
    PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation.  The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...
    PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation.  The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Person Stabbed in Saint Albans

    One Person Stabbed in Saint Albans

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-06-08 03:39:50 GMT

    SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been stabbed in Saint Albans late Thursday evening. The stabbing occurred on the 60 block of McCormick Avenue in Saint Albans. According to dispatchers, a male called emergency services saying that he had been stabbed in the foot by a woman, who was intoxicated. The suspect is described as a white female with a pink shirt and blue jeans. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. We will provide more information on th...

    SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been stabbed in Saint Albans late Thursday evening. The stabbing occurred on the 60 block of McCormick Avenue in Saint Albans. According to dispatchers, a male called emergency services saying that he had been stabbed in the foot by a woman, who was intoxicated. The suspect is described as a white female with a pink shirt and blue jeans. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. We will provide more information on th...

  • Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered

    Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:35:58 GMT
    PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation.  The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...
    PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation.  The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...

  • Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite

    Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-06-07 13:00:49 GMT
    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...
    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.