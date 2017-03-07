Celebrate National Pancake Day with a free short stack - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Celebrate National Pancake Day with a free short stack

By Chelsea Spears, Reporter
IHOPs across the country are giving away free short stacks of pancakes today to help benefit the Children's Miracle Network. 

From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on National Pancake Day, customers can come into participating IHOP locations to get a free short stack. In exchange, they're asked to make a voluntary donation to the Children's Miracle Network.

Participating locations in our area include: South Ridge, Kanawha City, Barboursville, Ashland, Morgantown and Beckley.

