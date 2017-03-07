Town Hall meeting with Bernie Sanders in WV rescheduled - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Town Hall meeting with Bernie Sanders in WV rescheduled

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
McDowell County, WV -

West Virginia's Democratic choice for President during the primary election in 2016 is making a stop in McDowell County. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will be at Mount View High School on Sunday, March 12, 2017.  Officials at the school have confirmed that he will be holding a town hall meeting to speak with residents.  This comes after the meeting scheduled in February was cancelled.

The meeting on Sunday is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.  Those who are interested in attending the meeting can call 1-800-840-4580 or send and email to wvtownhall@gmail.com.

