More dog food recalled for euthanasia drug

UNDATED (WOOD) — An Illinois pet food company is expanding its recall of dog food due to possible contamination with a euthanasia drug.

In February, Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company recalled some cans of Hunk of Beef Au Jus pet food after detecting a lot was contaminated with the drug pentobarbital, an anti-seizure drug that in larger doses can cause death. Five dogs were sickened after eating the food, and one of them died.

Now, out of an abundance of caution, the company says it is pulling two more products: Braised Beef and Against the Grain: Pulled Beef.

Recalled 12-ounce cans will have the numbers 20109 for Hunk of Beef, 20107 for Braised Beef or 80001 for Pulled Beef ending their barcode. Affected products were manufactured between December 2015 and January 2017 and have expirations dates between December 2019 and January 2021.

Customers can return the recalled products wherever they were bought for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call Evanger’s between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday at 1.847.537.0102.

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

