Tougher Illegal Drug Laws Proposed in West Virginia

The House of Delegates voting overwhelmingly to increase the range of penalties for drug dealing in West Virginia. Those convicted of transporting illegal controlled substances, could see a minimum ten years in prison instead of the current one year; or they could face a 25 thousand dollar fine, or both.

"This is a stiff penalty, not doubt. It's intentionally stiff. It does send a clear and distinct message, that if you bring your poison into our state, you will be severely punished," said Del. John Shott, (R) Chairman, Judiciary Committee.

The House has now passed a handful of bills this session, aimed at tougher penalties. While many Democrats support that, they worry that more money needs to be set aside for drug prevention and treatment.

"I think we can see more treatment, more prevention, and actually true deterrence comes from the chance of getting caught, not the length of penalties, so that would be a better option than what we are doing right now," said Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha.

"Unfortunately there's always going to be somebody that's willing to come here and sell it. And I really think we need to start focusing on treatment and prevention, as well as enforcement," said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

And Republican leaders say they are receptive to that, if the money can be found.

"The problem is going to take multiple, it's going to have to be tackled on multiple fronts to be solved. Treatments is one of those prongs. That absolutely is a must; enforcement is a must; and those two things go together," said Del. Roger Hanshaw, (R) Clay.

West Virginia has the highest drug overdose death rate in the nation.

"Right now it's uncertain how much money might be available for drug treatment and prevention, because we are nowhere near a final budget deal," said Mark Curtis 13 News Chief Political Reporter.