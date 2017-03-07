Nicholas County BOE Votes On Consolidation - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

BREAKING: Nicholas County BOE Votes On Consolidation

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 3/7/17 (11:00pm)

In a unanimous vote, the Nicholas County Board of Education approves consolidation. Five county schools will now be closed to build one high school and one middle school.

The vote comes after public hearings were hosted at each of those five schools now set to be closed. Neighbors in each town shared their thoughts and concerns with the Board, and tonight the final vote was issued.

The decision stems from the flooding last summer which destroyed three Nicholas County schools. Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick hopes to use FEMA money to pay for the reconfigured campus. 

The vote was received with mixed emotions at the Nicholas County Career and Technical School.

"If you build it they will come, Richwood can come back from all this and I don't feel Summersville should gain from our loss," explained Christy Hall, a Richwood graduate and Craigsville resident.

Many Richwood neighbors feel their disaster is being exploited to build new schools for non-flooded residents.

"It's ironic to me that today the first new house was built in Richwood, West Virginia and here we have them taking our houses, our schools, everything apart faster than it can be put together," added Richwood Mayor Bob Henry Baber.

But others on the opposite side of the county told 13 News they believe consolidation is best for all students.

"I think it will be a benefit because of the disparity of subjects that the kids have at one school that they don't have at the other and vice versa," Nicholas County High School English teacher Terry Long told 13 News.

While the Board voted to approve consolidation Tuesday night, the Board still faces the state Department of Education and paperwork with FEMA. In addition, several Richwood residents have sued the Board and Superintendent over how the consolidation was handled. 

"We filed a lawsuit and many more are on the way to expose the improprieties of this particular consolidation process. And just as the Richwood alma mater says, we will conquer and prevail," Richwood music teacher Michael Fox said.

Some in the county, like Long, said now is the time to unite and move forward, ""Its going to be a good thing, and have faith in your kids, in your children, in the students. Becaus believe it or not they know how to work with each other. They've done it, they're doing it."

But others see hope in the legal battles already underway, and the anti-consolidation sentiments coming from Governor Jim Justice.

"I have every confidence in Mr. Justice and I as I said earlier, I do believe Justice will prevail," Mayor Baber told 13 News.
 

__________

The Nicholas County Board Of Education members vote unanimously to approve school consolidation. This comes after deadly flooding last summer destroyed Richwood Middle and High School as well as Summersville Middle School.

Nicholas County applied for FEMA aid to rebuild those three schools and was approved.

But then in January, Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick recommended to close the three flooded schools and two non-flooded schools in order to consolidate the county. FEMA rules do allow for federal dollars to be used in a reconfigured school district.

Tuesday night, after public hearings were held at each of the five schools proposed for consolidation, the Board voted to move forward with a reconfiguration for one high school and one middle school.

