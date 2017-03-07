Local Mexican Restaurant Raided For Illegal Workers - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Local Mexican Restaurant Raided For Illegal Workers

BEAVER, WV- WVNS 59 NEWS: One local Mexican restaurant was raided by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE. 

The owner of El Mariachi in Beaver, WV confirmed to 59 News three of his employees were detained by ICE agents. All three employees were men and were here illegally. One man had been living in West Virginia for 20 years and is married to a West Virginia resident.

West Virginia residents had the chance to weigh in on what they think about this situation. "I think they should stay," said a Raleigh County Resident, Nora McMillin. McMillin said despite being illegal, the three employees from El Mariachi who were detained by ICE agents don't deserve to be deported. "Well, I think the ones that have been here, the ones in the restaurants deserve to work here and shouldn't be sent back," said McMillin. 

McMillin said as long as they don't have criminal records and they are here to work, they should be allowed to stay. "They're doing jobs that people don't want to do," said McMillin.

While some residents believe these men should have the chance to continue to work, some other residents disagree. "I think it should be done, it needs to be done, a lot of young folks need a job and why can't they get that job," said a Resident from Summers County, Denvil Wood.

Even though one of the three men detained by ICE agents was married to West Virginia resident, Wood believes if they're illegal, they have to go. "If they're going to be here they need to be legal, that's the way I see it," said Wood.

The Owner of El Mariachi, Jose Rizo said the incident is a tough situation for him. Rizo released a statement saying, "We're working with immigration to remedy the legal status of our detained employees. The legal process is not as easy as people think. Even while married to citizens and having children, it's no easy task."

59 News reached out to ICE for a comment on the situation and status of the detained men but unfortunately they were not available for any comments.

