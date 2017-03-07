All Lanes Of Corridor G Are Now Open

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been stabbed in Saint Albans late Thursday evening. The stabbing occurred on the 60 block of McCormick Avenue in Saint Albans. According to dispatchers, a male called emergency services saying that he had been stabbed in the foot by a woman, who was intoxicated. The suspect is described as a white female with a pink shirt and blue jeans. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. We will provide more information on th...
Shortly before 5 p.m., police responded to a call of a reported shooting. The incident occurred in the 3000 Block of Washington Blvd. Dispatch informs us that the victim is the party who called 911 for assistance. Right now this is believed to be the result of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV - Law Enforcement with the French Creek District of the Division of Natural Resources are continuing their search for a missing person in the Sutton Lake area today. According to a representative with the DNR, a 63-year-old man from the Sutton area is believed to be missing after he didn't return from a boating trip yesterday. Divers have been searching the area for any indication of his whereabouts. The identity of the missing man has not been released at ...
Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
CABELL COUNTY, WV - 13 News is on the scene of an accident where a vehicle overturned into a creek. The accident was reported near the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved. Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a blazer crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle. Two adults were inside the blazer and were transported to a nearby hospital. The other vehicle contained one adult and three children ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools has confirmed that Kanawha County Schools will extend their school days by 30 minutes beginning with this upcoming school year. The Communications Director says more information will be available as to the reasoning behind the decision tomorrow. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man wanted to go to Hooters so badly that authorities say he told 911 dispatchers he needed a ride to the restaurant because his grandmother had just suffered a stroke in the parking lot. Instead, 28-year-old Jonathan Hinkle got a ride to the Brevard County Jail Tuesday night after deputies searched for three hours for his grandmother. When they finally found her at another location, she said she hasn't had a stroke or asked anyone for help. Ne...
