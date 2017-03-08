I-77 reopens after crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

I-77 reopens after crash

UPDATE: All lanes are back open and the scene is clear.

ORIGINAL: Part of Interstate 77 westbound in Kanawha County is blocked after a tractor pulling two trailers over turned.

The accident happened at the top of the ramp where the boulevard meets I-64 and I-77. The far right lane is blocked, but cars are able to move around.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene. The call came in at 1:04 a.m.

Dispatchers say no injuries are being reported. 

