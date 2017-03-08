Owners treat sick animals with cannabis - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Owners treat sick animals with cannabis

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo/ Eric Risberg AP Photo/ Eric Risberg

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Michael Fasman's 12-year-old dog, Hudson, limps from pain caused by arthritis and an amputated toe, but Fasman doesn't want to give her painkillers because "they just knock her out."

So the San Francisco resident has turned to an alternative medicine that many humans use to treat their own pain and illness: marijuana.

On a recent morning, Fasman squeezed several drops of a cannabis extract onto a plate of yogurt, which the Portuguese water dog lapped up in seconds. It's become part of Hudson's daily routine.

"We think it's really lifted her spirits and made her a happier dog," Fasman said. "It's not that she's changed. She's just back to her good old self."

As more states legalize marijuana for humans, more pet owners are giving their furry companions cannabis-based extracts, ointments and edibles marketed to treat everything from arthritis and anxiety to seizures and cancer.


Most of these pet products, which aren't regulated, contain cannabidiol or CBD, a chemical compound found in cannabis that doesn't get pets or humans high. They contain little or no tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, the cannabis compound known for its psychoactive effects.

But veterinarians say there isn't enough scientific data to show cannabis is safe and effective for treating animals. Although medical marijuana is legal in 28 states, it remains illegal under federal law, so there has been relatively little research into its potential medical benefits for humans or animals.

Veterinarians in California and other states are legally barred from prescribing or recommending cannabis. They risk losing their veterinary licenses if they do.

"Our hands really are tied," said Ken Pawlowski, president of the California Veterinary Medical Association. "Definitely we're getting more questions from clients asking about it for their pets, but unfortunately we don't have any answers for them."

Karl Jandrey, a veterinarian who teaches at the University of California, Davis, said he tells his clients they "use them at their own risk with the potential to spend money for no improvement, or a risk of adverse side effects."

Despite the lack of scientific data or veterinary guidance, many pet owners are convinced cannabis has improved their animals' health and well-being, based on their own observations.

Lynne Tingle, who runs a pet adoption center and animal sanctuary, regularly gives cannabis edibles and topical ointments to older dogs with health or behavior issues, including her own elderly dogs Chorizo and Alice.

"You just see a real difference in their spirit. They're just not in pain, so they're happier and they're moving better," said Tingle, who founded the Richmond-based Milo Foundation. "They just get a new lease on life."

San Francisco-based TreatWell Health is one of a growing number of companies marketing cannabis products for pets despite questions over their legality.


TreatWell sells cannabis tinctures - extracted from marijuana plants in Humboldt County - that can be added to food or dropped directly into an animal's mouth. Co-founder Alison Ettel works directly with clients and their pets, recommending different formulations based on the animals' ailments.

TreatWell pet tinctures can help treat anxiety, poor appetite, pain, inflammation and seizures, as well as kidney and liver problems, cancer and glaucoma, according to its website. They also are used in end-of-life care.

"What we find is a lot of the animals are coming to us when there are no other options and pharmaceuticals haven't worked for that animal," Ettel said. "They're at that last resort, and cannabis is really good for those types of situations."

Barbara Stein is one of TreatWell's most enthusiastic customers. She said the cannabis tinctures helped treat anxiety and digestive problems in her 13-year-old cat, Willie. And she believes the drug helped Willie's sister Prudence maintain her weight and stay comfortable when she was battling cancer.

Stein, a retiree who lives in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Concord, said she got a medical marijuana card so she could buy cannabis for her cats. She has since recommended cannabis to many friends with aging and sick pets.

"All I know is that none of the traditional medications she got from the vet worked, but the cannabis did," Stein said. "I swear by the stuff."

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 3 Florida beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water

    3 Florida beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water

    Friday, June 9 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-06-09 18:35:29 GMT
    ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has closed three beaches after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water. Recent samplings of the three local waterways detected levels of 71 or greater Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of marine water at the following beaches: Northshore Beach Maximo Beach Lassing Park City officials believe runoff from recent rains has affected the water. They are advising visitors to not swim until they can det...
    ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has closed three beaches after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water. Recent samplings of the three local waterways detected levels of 71 or greater Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of marine water at the following beaches: Northshore Beach Maximo Beach Lassing Park City officials believe runoff from recent rains has affected the water. They are advising visitors to not swim until they can det...

  • Family warns others after four-year-old dies from ‘dry drowning’

    Family warns others after four-year-old dies from ‘dry drowning’

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-06-09 16:28:28 GMT

    The child went swimming with his family over the Memorial Day weekend.

    The child went swimming with his family over the Memorial Day weekend.

  • UPDATE: Getaway prizes offered to fans of West Virginia

    UPDATE: Getaway prizes offered to fans of West Virginia

    Friday, June 9 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-06-09 15:28:14 GMT

    Daily prizes range from golf getaways at state resorts to two-night cabin retreats, scenic train rides and whitewater rafting.

    Daily prizes range from golf getaways at state resorts to two-night cabin retreats, scenic train rides and whitewater rafting.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Birth Control Packaging Mistake Could Result in Unintended Pregnancy

    Birth Control Packaging Mistake Could Result in Unintended Pregnancy

    Thursday, June 8 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-06-09 02:13:01 GMT
    A birth control packaging mix-up could lead to unintended pregnancies. Lupin Pharmaceuticals recently announced a recall of Mibelas 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol 1 mg/0.02 mg chewable and ferrous fumarate 75 mg) tablets. A complaint to the company revealed a packaging error where the blister was rotated 180 degrees within the wallet, reversing the weekly tablet orientation and making the lot number and expiration date no longer visible. As a result of the error...
    A birth control packaging mix-up could lead to unintended pregnancies. Lupin Pharmaceuticals recently announced a recall of Mibelas 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol 1 mg/0.02 mg chewable and ferrous fumarate 75 mg) tablets. A complaint to the company revealed a packaging error where the blister was rotated 180 degrees within the wallet, reversing the weekly tablet orientation and making the lot number and expiration date no longer visible. As a result of the error...

  • Man got child pregnant twice – at 10 and 11 years old in TN

    Man got child pregnant twice – at 10 and 11 years old in TN

    Thursday, June 8 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-06-08 21:44:54 GMT
    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was convicted of impregnating a child when she was 10 and 11 years old, according to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office. Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted of two counts of rape of a child. Each count of rape of a child carries a punishment between 25-40 years. Prosecutors said they plan to ask for the maximum penalty of 80 years in prison without the possibility of parole. “There are not enough years in prison Brady can s...
    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was convicted of impregnating a child when she was 10 and 11 years old, according to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office. Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted of two counts of rape of a child. Each count of rape of a child carries a punishment between 25-40 years. Prosecutors said they plan to ask for the maximum penalty of 80 years in prison without the possibility of parole. “There are not enough years in prison Brady can s...

  • Abandoned baby found inside Jonas Brothers backpack

    Abandoned baby found inside Jonas Brothers backpack

    Friday, June 9 2017 10:11 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:11:38 GMT

    Police believe the girl was born within 24 hours of being found.

    Police believe the girl was born within 24 hours of being found.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.