Log truck collision causes fatal accident in Scioto County

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Scioto County have confirmed one person has died in a log truck accident on Route 104 earlier this morning.

OSHP say that a vehicle collided with a log truck which resulted in death.

They say the accident occurred at 9:06 a.m.

Other injuries are unknown at this time.

All lanes are shut down in the area and are expected to remain closed while officers investigate.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Division of Transportation, and Rush Town Fire Department are on the scene.

