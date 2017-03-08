New Report: Huntington 1 of 10 Worst Communities for Health and Well-Being

The Huntington, West Virginia - Ashland, Kentucky community has been listed in the bottom ten U.S. metro communities for overall well-being, according to a newly released ranking by Gallup and Healthways.

The report, titled State of American Well-Being: 2016 Community Well-Being Rankings, looked at 189 communities across the country.

The Huntington, West Virginia - Ashland, Kentucky community ranked as the 8th worst community right above Topeka, Kansas.

The well-being index is calculated on a scale of 0 to 100, with 0 representing the lowest possible rating and 100 the highest. Each score is made of up metrics in the following five categories:

liking what you do each day and being motivated to achieve your goals Social: having supportive relationships and love in your life

managing your economic life to reduce stress and increase security Community: liking where you live, feeling safe, and having pride in your community

To assess these measures, researchers conducted more than 350,000 telephone interviews with U.S. adults across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“The data and insights from this report can be used as a call-to-action for communities around the country, leveraging it to benchmark and identify opportunities for well-being improvement,” the report concludes.