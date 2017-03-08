Path cleared to sell Charleston Town Center

According Charleston Mayor Danny Jones, the Town Center Mall may see new ownership in the near future.

Current owners, Forest City, had their transaction fee waived today in order to sell the mall to partial owners, QIC.

The transaction fee waiver was voted on during a meeting with the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority earlier today.

The transaction fee would have totaled nearly $13 million in cost for the mall.

Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications Jeff Linton said that no transaction has been finalized at this point.

The transaction is not expected to interrupt shoppers.

"Any transaction would be transparent to Charleston residents and shoppers and the mall would continue to be an important retail destination and an asset for the community," said Linton.

