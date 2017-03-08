Police charge woman with injecting her pregnant friend in labor - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police charge woman with injecting her pregnant friend in labor with heroin and meth

Rhianna Frenette (left) and Felicia Farruggia (right) Rhianna Frenette (left) and Felicia Farruggia (right)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – Police in New Hampshire say a woman in labor demanded a friend inject her with heroin and methamphetamine before firefighters arrived and she gave birth in an ambulance.

Police in Concord arrested 29-year-old Felicia Farruggia this week, about six months after her son was born. He is in state custody.

Police also arrested 37-year-old Rhianna Frenette, of Belmont, accused of giving Farruggia the drugs. They’re charged with felony reckless conduct. Frenette also faces a misdemeanor count on the same offense.

Police say Frenette used an unsanitary syringe to try to inject Farruggia at least once before she was successful. After that, a roommate called 911. Shortly afterward, firefighters arrived and Farruggia gave birth while entering the ambulance.

Both were held on bail Wednesday. It was unclear if they had lawyers.

