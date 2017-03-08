Pregnant woman records another April the giraffe impersonation - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pregnant woman records another April the giraffe impersonation

Posted: Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WCMH) — A pregnant woman who went viral for her April the giraffe impersonation is at it again.

Erin Dietrich posted another video of herself with a giraffe mask on–this time, she was in the hospital. Dietrich is 39 weeks pregnant, meaning it's possible she could go into “active labor” at the exact same time as April.

April, a giraffe at New York’s Animal Adventure Park, has captured the nation’s attention as people wait for her to give birth to her first baby. You can watch the live stream here.

  911 Call for Ride to Hooters Ended with Trip to Jail

    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:41 PM EDT

    MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man wanted to go to Hooters so badly that authorities say he told 911 dispatchers he needed a ride to the restaurant because his grandmother had just suffered a stroke in the parking lot. Instead, 28-year-old Jonathan Hinkle got a ride to the Brevard County Jail Tuesday night after deputies searched for three hours for his grandmother. When they finally found her at another location, she said she hasn't had a stroke or asked anyone for help.

  Mexican businessman to market 'Trump' toilet paper

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 1:13 PM EDT
    MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican businessman offended by President Donald Trump's insults to his countrymen is seizing on a possible oversight in the magnate's branding plans. Corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia is introducing "Trump" brand toilet paper, marketed under the slogans "Softness without borders" and "This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for." Mexico's Institute of Industrial Property has granted Trump's comp...
  Florida Woman Let Snake Bite Baby As Learning Opportunity

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:26 AM EDT

    SEBRING, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman is under investigation after apparently posting a video on Facebook showing a red rat snake biting her 1-year-old daughter. The woman tells Tampa's ABC Action News she has no regrets for "introducing" the girl to the snake, which she found in the driveway of her home near Sebring. The station reports the Highlands County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

  Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

  3 Florida beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water

    Friday, June 9 2017 2:35 PM EDT
    ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has closed three beaches after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water. Recent samplings of the three local waterways detected levels of 71 or greater Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of marine water at the following beaches: Northshore Beach Maximo Beach Lassing Park City officials believe runoff from recent rains has affected the water. They are advising visitors to not swim until they can det...
  Two children dead after being left in car for more than 15 hours

    Friday, June 9 2017 4:52 PM EDT
    KERR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 19-year-old Hill Country mother is in jail accused of causing the death of her two daughters by leaving them in a hot car for more than 15 hours. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, June 7, Amanda Hawkins, along with a 16-year-old male, showed up at Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville with her two daughters, Brynn Hawkins, 1, and Addyson Overgard-Eddy, 2. Hospital staff determined the children were in "grave...
  Birth Control Packaging Mistake Could Result in Unintended Pregnancy

    Thursday, June 8 2017 10:13 PM EDT
    A birth control packaging mix-up could lead to unintended pregnancies. Lupin Pharmaceuticals recently announced a recall of Mibelas 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol 1 mg/0.02 mg chewable and ferrous fumarate 75 mg) tablets. A complaint to the company revealed a packaging error where the blister was rotated 180 degrees within the wallet, reversing the weekly tablet orientation and making the lot number and expiration date no longer visible. As a result of the error...
