Controversial Voter ID Law in WV Passes in House of Delegates

UPDATE (3/28/17 3:21 PM):

House Bill 2781, which would require a photo ID to be shown before casting a ballot on election day in West Virginia, has passed in the House of Delegates.

The bill passed unanimously with 98 people voting for it and two people not voting. You can views the vote count here.

The bill now goes to the West Virginia Senate.

West Virginia lawmakers are already looking to upgrade a Voter ID law they approved last year. It would require a photo ID to be shown before casting a ballot on election day. The goal is to prevent voter fraud.

"And in this day in age, we have to show ID all over the place. When I go to the doctor's office I have to give a photo ID. So, I think this is a good idea," said Del. Charlotte Lane, (R) Kanawha.

The revised bill limits things that can be used for identification. Last year the measure allowed people to use non-photo IDs such as credit cards, health insurance cards, and utility bills. Those have been struck from the law, so basically it's a Drivers License or Government photo ID, a restriction critics say is discriminatory.

"They don't have the means or the income to acquire driver's licenses and nondriver's id's, and things of that nature. To me, it reflects back to the old poll tax. I mean they won't call it that," said Kenneth Hale, West Virginia NAACP.

"Low-income people; people that move around a lot; minority populations, tend to be the ones most affected by this type of legislation. That's been proven in other states,"  said Gary Zuckett, West Virginia Citizens Action.

One lawmaker is offering a compromise by suggesting photos be made a standard part of voter registration cards.

"A way of streamlining it, possibly just adding the photo to the voter ID card sometime in the future when we have the ability to go through the voter rolls and do that, that would probably be he simplest streamline way to do that. I know they've done that in other states," said Del. Danny Hamrick, (R) Harrison.

West Virginia has about 1-point2 million registered voters.

"As with many other voter ID laws throughout the nation, no matter what the West Virginia Legislature does, it's likely to end up in a court fight," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

