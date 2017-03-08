Number of female owned businesses continues to grow

Women are now full or the majority owners of 38% of the country's businesses, up from 29% a decade ago.

"I don't know that a lot of people have confidence in women and we just have to prove them wrong,'' said Charleston business owner Tammy Krepshaw.

Fifteen years ago as a single mother raising two children Krepshaw took a leap and started her own business.

"So i just thought I have to make it," she said. "I think that drive is what made me successful."

Now the Consignment Company is on Capitol Street next to several other stores owned and operated by women.

"It is just home to me," Krepshaw said. "When you come in in the morning and all of the trucks are out and you come outside when it is nice out and the girls talk and we talk about things and we keep an eye out for each other."

Morgan Morrison is one of three owners of Rock City Cake Company.

"You know I think women have to lift each other up," Morrison said. "They have come so far over the years just to be able to do this. I'm younger so i never had to fight to prove my worth just because of my gender but we've came a long way and to keep that up I think we do have to support each other."

Both women say the key to success in small business regardless of your gender is a willingness to take risks...

"If you want to do something you go for it," Morrison said. "Your gender should never affect the mark you leave."

According to the National Association of Women Business Owners more than 9.4 million firms are owned by women. Nationwide close to 3 million of those are owned by women of color.