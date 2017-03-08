Roads reopen in Kanawha County after 2 separate wrecks

UPDATE: 5th Ave in Charleston reopens after crash knocks out power.

UPDATE: 9:50 p.m. March 8th, 2017

Dunbar Avenue has reopened after a single vehicle crash closed the roadway for a couple of hours.

Fluid leaked from that vehicle, which prompted emergency officials to close the roadway while crews cleared the scene.

ORIGINAL

Dispatchers and other emergency personnel are remaining busy this evening after wrecks have shut down two roadways in Kanawha County.

The 60 block of Dunbar Avenue is currently shut down due to a single vehicle crash that occurred around 6:45 p.m. in which fluid is leaking from a vehicle. At least one person has been transported to the hospital in that wreck.

Another wreck on the 1800 block of 5th Avenue in Charleston has knocked power lines down in the area around 6:45 p.m., which has shut the roadway down. Nobody has been transported to the hospital at this time.

Dispatchers say that roadway will be closed for at least 6 hours while A.E.P. crews work to make repairs. Approximately 110 customers are without power due to the wreck.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.