Roads reopen in Kanawha County after 2 separate wrecks

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The Mid-State Ford vehicle dealership in Summersville has caught ablaze and is a fully-engulfed fire. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at the dealership on Arbuckle Road in Summersville. 5 fire departments are responding to the scene, including Summersville, Kessler, Wilderness, and Nettie. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 14-year-old who ran away from state custody was shot and killed Friday just north of Bordeaux. It happened just before 12 p.m. on Phipps Drive off Kings Lane. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died. The identity has not been released. Metro police said it was a targeted shooting, although details on a possible suspect weren’t immediately known.
CABELL COUNTY, WV - Cabell County 911 tells 13 News that crews are searching for a missing elderly man in the Hughes Branch Road area of Huntington this afternoon. According to dispatchers, the man is believed to have Alzheimer's. The missing person's report came in at 11:30 a.m. The Cabell County Sheriff's Office and Milton Police Department are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been stabbed in Saint Albans late Thursday evening. The stabbing occurred on the 60 block of McCormick Avenue in Saint Albans. According to dispatchers, a male called emergency services saying that he had been stabbed in the foot by a woman, who was intoxicated. The suspect is described as a white female with a pink shirt and blue jeans. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. We will provide more information on th...
Shortly before 5 p.m., police responded to a call of a reported shooting. The incident occurred in the 3000 Block of Washington Blvd. Dispatch informs us that the victim is the party who called 911 for assistance. Right now this is believed to be the result of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV - Law Enforcement with the French Creek District of the Division of Natural Resources are continuing their search for a missing person in the Sutton Lake area today. According to a representative with the DNR, a 63-year-old man from the Sutton area is believed to be missing after he didn't return from a boating trip yesterday. Divers have been searching the area for any indication of his whereabouts. The identity of the missing man has not been released at ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The Mid-State Ford vehicle dealership in Summersville has caught ablaze and is a fully-engulfed fire. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at the dealership on Arbuckle Road in Summersville. 5 fire departments are responding to the scene, including Summersville, Kessler, Wilderness, and Nettie. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 14-year-old who ran away from state custody was shot and killed Friday just north of Bordeaux. It happened just before 12 p.m. on Phipps Drive off Kings Lane. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died. The identity has not been released. Metro police said it was a targeted shooting, although details on a possible suspect weren’t immediately known.
Police believe the girl was born within 24 hours of being found.
AdvancePierre Foods, Inc. has issued a recall for three brands of chicken tenders that were sent to food service locations in six states, including two states neighboring West Virginia.
The child went swimming with his family over the Memorial Day weekend.
