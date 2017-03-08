Donated Stuffed Animals to be Given to Kids by Police

The Boyd County Sheriff's Department received a nice gift today. Doctor Mark Scott and Nan O'Hara donated more than 500 stuffed animals to Boyd County law enforcement agencies.

The stuffed animals will be kept in the cruisers to give to kids affected by emergency situations to help calm and comfort them.

Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods tells us this gift is very much appreciated.

"This is another tool for us to use to bridge that gap between the young and the old so that we can bring those kids into line to knowing that the police officers are not out there to hurt them, they're there to help them.", Woods said.

Scott and O'Hara have at least 500 more stuffed animals.

Those stuffed animals will be donated to law enforcement agencies in Greenup County Kentucky for those officers to have on hand.