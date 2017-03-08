State can't keep up with drug overdose death burials

West Virginia provides $2-million every year for families who cannot afford to bury their loved ones. But with four months left in the fiscal year, the money is already gone.

Funeral homes receive $1,250 from the Department of Health and Human Resources to cover the costs of funerals for those who can't pay.

"It can be at a loss by the time you pay for the casket, you pay for the vault and your time. And we do it as a community service, we want to be helpful to the community. But it is a strain on small businesses and funeral homes," explained Rob Kimes, Executive Director of West Virginia's Funeral Directors Association.

Families are asked to put up $1,200 if they receive the state aid, but many simply don't have the money.

DHHR told 13 News the fund has run out early for the last five years. But, the West Virginia Funeral Director's Association says a high rate of drug addiction and overdoses drained the state aid faster this year.

"Mom and dad may have good jobs, great jobs, now they're retired. So what they've done, they've cashed in 401(k)s, they've cashed in retirement, they've cashed in savings account to get their children the help that they feel like they deserve," explained Fred Kitchen, President of the West Virginia Funeral Directors Association.

But if the addict overdoses and passes away, a family is left with no resources.

"And at the end of all of it, they're broke and they've lost a child. It's a horrible place to be, very sad eyes to look into," Kitchen added.

This story has become so common in West Virginia, the Indigent Burial Fund simply can't keep up. Between drug overdoses and low income families, the fund has paid for 1,508 burials since July 1st of 2016- that's an average of 188 a month.

"In one hand you want to help those in need, but as a business person, a small business, it's hard to continually take a loss on these type of cases," Kimes added.

Now that the money is gone for the fiscal year, funeral homes can either decide to absorb the cost and pay for funerals themselves. If not, the body may ultimately be kept in a morgue or State Medical Examiners Office. But funeral home directors say some funeral homes are going out of business because they've taken so many of these cases.

The West Virginia Funeral Director Association said with half a billion dollar budget deficit, they don't feel it's possible to ask for more money from the state. Instead the Association hopes to focus on helping fight the opioid epidemic and keep addicted West Virginians from losing their lives.