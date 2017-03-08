State Board of Education waives A-F accountability system

The West Virginia State Board of Education (WVBE) is changing the way it holds West Virginia Schools accountable. Public schools will no longer be getting an A to F grade for the 2016-2017 school year. On March 8, 2017 the WVBE voted to waive the A-F Accountability System.

It had been given some feedback asking them to “reexamine” the statewide accountability system. Many teachers were happy to hear the letter grade system will not be used this year.

Riverside High School Special Education teacher Kelley Melvin remembers the day she found out her school received an F on the accountability system report card. 15 of the 668 public schools in the Mountain State received that grade.

"We were crushed for our students," she said.

The school failed to have enough students take the statewide assessment which is why it automatically received an F. Melvin and other teachers like Ashley Halley don't think a letter grade is an accurate way to rate a school just like that's not always the case with their students.

"Your grade letter doesn't matter, if you're learning your grade level doesn't matter," said Halley who is a 10th grade English teacher.

Melvin thinks the old system was too much of a checklist, that it didn't take school's unique characteristics like demographics, into account.

"It's sort of like the old adage of fish climbing a tree, you can't assess everyone the same way or without taking into consideration special student skills or special circumstances that are involved there," said Melvin.

However, both teachers do think an accountability system is necessary and are glad to see the state trying to find one that could work better.

"It really was something that we felt like it was a victory for our students and that we need to just keep plugging along and helping them the best that we can," said Melvin.

According to the WVBE this still keeps the state on track with the Every Student Succeeds Act that requires all public schools have a full accountability system in place by the 2017-2018 school year.