Church Destroyed in Kanawha County Fire Ruled Not Suspicious

UPDATE: 3/9/2017 11:43 p.m.

The WV Fire Marshall's Office has completed their investigation of the fire that occurred at at Green Valley Church of God in Jefferson.

They tell 13 News that they do not believe any suspicious activity to have caused the flame.

According to their investigation, the fire begun in the basement of the building, near the furnace.

Church members say their Sunday Service will be held at Maranatha Church's gym and activities building.

ORIGINAL:

A fire destroys a church Wednesday night in Kanawha County.

The fire was reported at Green Valley Church of God south of Jefferson on Green Valley Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

At this time, it is not clear what may have caused the fire, but the church has been destroyed, with a collapse occurring to the structure's roof.

A contractor has been contacted and will tear the remainder of the building down Thursday with an excavator. State police will be investigating the cause of the fire Thursday.

Smoke pouring out of the church. Some small flames inside that crews are still fighting. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/cUdTsksk0Y — WOWK- Eric Halperin (@WOWKeric) March 9, 2017

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

Lakewood Fire, Institute Fire, Jefferson Fire, West Side Fire, Davis Creek Fire, Saint Albans Fire, Kanawha County Ambulance, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.

Green Valley Church of God in Jefferson destroyed in massive fire tonight. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/3QZpKYypp1 — WOWK- Eric Halperin (@WOWKeric) March 9, 2017

