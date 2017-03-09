Family escapes house fire in Roane County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Family escapes house fire in Roane County

A family in Roane County escapes after their home goes up in flames.

According to dispatchers, the home is located along 8577 Clay Road in Newton. The call came in just before 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Several crews are responding to the scene including Roane, Newton and Clover Volunteer Departments as well as Spencer and Clay County Fire Departments.

No injuries are being reported at this time and no word on what caused the fire.

