“Giraffe Mom” welcomes baby boy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach’s own “Giraffe Mom” actually gave birth before internet sensation April the Giraffe.

According to a Facebook post, local mother Erin Dietrich and her husband Scott announced the birth of their son Porter Lane at 6:11 p.m. Wednesday night.

“He’s here!! He is perfect, healthy and just beautiful,” Dietrich said. “Our hearts are overflowing. Thank you so much for ALL the love and prayers.”

The birth was foreshadowed this afternoon after Dietrich posted another Facebook live video wearing the giraffe mask, this time from the hospital.

On Monday, local expecting mother Erin Dietrich posted a live Facebook video mimicking the viral live stream recording every moment of the impending birth of a giraffe at a New York zoo. Little did Dietrich know that her video would garner over 30 million views.

Wednesday at 12:15 p.m., Dietrich shared another live feed still wearing the giraffe mask, but this time situated in a hospital bed.

Dietrich is less active in this installation, but over the course of the three minute video, she still manages to wave at the camera, flash a “thumbs up” and show off some dance movies while sitting up in her hospital bed.

As of Wednesday evening, the new video had more than a million views.

The mother of three says her due date was March 14.