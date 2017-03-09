Girl, two, reported missing from Ohio found safe - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Girl, two, reported missing from Ohio found safe

SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, OH (WCMH) –

UPDATE:

A 2-year-old girl reported missing from Pickaway County was found safe Thursday.

Braelynn Lee was found by Columbus police on Thursday.

Arrangements were made for Pickaway County Jon and Family Services to take custody of Braelynn.

ORIGINAL:

Police in South Bloomfield continue to search for a missing 2-year-old and her mother.

Braelynn Lee was last seen on March 5, 2017 in the South Bloomfield area. Police believe she is with her mother, Jessica.

Police described Braelynn as a 2-year-old female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands two feet six inches tall and weighs 24 pounds.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said Braelynn was removed from her mother’s custody by court order.

Jessica is believed to be driving a 2010 Toyota Camry with Ohio license plate number GGF4506. There is damage to the driver’s door and the passenger headlight does not work.

She is described as a 28-year-old white female standing 5’3” and weighing 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said she is known to hang out in hotels on the west side of Columbus.

