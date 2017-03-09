Complaint: Woman said she set her 2 young sons' beds on fire - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Complaint: Woman said she set her 2 young sons' beds on fire

Posted: Updated:

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia woman has been charged with setting a fire that killed her two young sons at their mobile home.

Media outlets report 29-year-old Molly Joe Delgado of Falling Waters was arrested Wednesday.

Assistant State Fire Marshal George Harms said in a criminal complaint that Delgado confessed to setting her children's beds on fire as her husband slept and leaving the home on Jan. 24. Delgado's husband opened a kitchen window and called for help. The boys ages 3 and 5 were pronounced dead at the scene.

Delgado was held in the Eastern Regional Jail on Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson. Jail records didn't indicate whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

