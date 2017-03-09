Boone County Sheriff's Office Search for Missing Man

Officers J.R. Fitch and P.A. Mounts are currently looking for information on the whereabouts of Ashley L. Kozinski. Aaliyah Perry 15 yrs old, was taken from her physical custodian Sandra Baisden by her mother Ashley L Kozinski. Kozinski did conceal and remove Aaliyah Perry without consent from her legal guardian, we believe that Kozinski is taking Aaliya Perry to Wisconsin. If you have any information please call our dispatch at 304-235-8551.
Officers J.R. Fitch and P.A. Mounts are currently looking for information on the whereabouts of Ashley L. Kozinski. Aaliyah Perry 15 yrs old, was taken from her physical custodian Sandra Baisden by her mother Ashley L Kozinski. Kozinski did conceal and remove Aaliyah Perry without consent from her legal guardian, we believe that Kozinski is taking Aaliya Perry to Wisconsin. If you have any information please call our dispatch at 304-235-8551.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police are hoping that someone in El Paso can help identify a little boy who was located in Juarez back on February 22, 2017. The toddler was located in Juarez and is believed to be about 2 or 3 years old. Investigators in Juarez believe that the boy may have ties to El Paso because the child speaks and understands English.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police are hoping that someone in El Paso can help identify a little boy who was located in Juarez back on February 22, 2017. The toddler was located in Juarez and is believed to be about 2 or 3 years old. Investigators in Juarez believe that the boy may have ties to El Paso because the child speaks and understands English.
Police in Chillicothe, Ohio are asking for help locating a 12-year-old girl who was last seen May 30th.
Police in Chillicothe, Ohio are asking for help locating a 12-year-old girl who was last seen May 30th.
Ardie Curry, who also goes by Jim, was last seen in the Glen White area off of Lester highway. He disappeared on Friday, April 14, 2017. Troopers said Curry has been known to get rides from a man named David Pierce.
Ardie Curry, who also goes by Jim, was last seen in the Glen White area off of Lester highway. He disappeared on Friday, April 14, 2017. Troopers said Curry has been known to get rides from a man named David Pierce.
Two men are in custody after two Kentucky sisters who were missing for more than a week were found safe Monday morning. There is a warrant out for the arrest of the girl's mother.
Two men are in custody after two Kentucky sisters who were missing for more than a week were found safe Monday morning. There is a warrant out for the arrest of the girl's mother.
West Virginia State Police are looking for a 33 year-old woman, Alexis Basconi who also goes by "Alexis White." Basconi was last heard from by a friend on May 22, 2017. According to her friends and family Basconi has not been seen or heard from since May,22. Basconi is 5'2" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen with long hair past her shoulders.
West Virginia State Police are looking for a 33 year-old woman, Alexis Basconi who also goes by "Alexis White." Basconi was last heard from by a friend on May 22, 2017. According to her friends and family Basconi has not been seen or heard from since May,22. Basconi is 5'2" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen with long hair past her shoulders.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The Mid-State Ford vehicle dealership in Summersville has caught ablaze and is a fully-engulfed fire. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at the dealership on Arbuckle Road in Summersville. 5 fire departments are responding to the scene, including Summersville, Kessler, Wilderness, and Nettie. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The Mid-State Ford vehicle dealership in Summersville has caught ablaze and is a fully-engulfed fire. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at the dealership on Arbuckle Road in Summersville. 5 fire departments are responding to the scene, including Summersville, Kessler, Wilderness, and Nettie. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 14-year-old who ran away from state custody was shot and killed Friday just north of Bordeaux. It happened just before 12 p.m. on Phipps Drive off Kings Lane. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died. The identity has not been released. Metro police said it was a targeted shooting, although details on a possible suspect weren’t immediately known.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 14-year-old who ran away from state custody was shot and killed Friday just north of Bordeaux. It happened just before 12 p.m. on Phipps Drive off Kings Lane. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died. The identity has not been released. Metro police said it was a targeted shooting, although details on a possible suspect weren’t immediately known.
Police believe the girl was born within 24 hours of being found.
Police believe the girl was born within 24 hours of being found.
The child went swimming with his family over the Memorial Day weekend.
The child went swimming with his family over the Memorial Day weekend.