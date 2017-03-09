WV Bill Amendment to Reclassify Marijuana Voted Down

UPDATE:

The amendment that would reclassify marijuana was voted down in the West Virginia House of Delegates 64-35 today.

Here is the full list of votes:

Medical Marijuana legalization fails in West Virginia 64-35@WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/Slpj0P6ntG — MarkCurtisWOWK (@MarkCurtisWOWK) March 9, 2017

ORIGINAL:

Two members of the West Virginia House of Delegates have introduced an amendment to a bill that would reclassify marijuana.

Delegate Shawn Fluharty (D - Ohio, 03) and Delegate Isaac Sponaugle (D - Pendleton, 55) introduced an amendment on the House Flour to HB 2526 that would reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I Controlled Substance to a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.

This reclassification would allow doctors to prescribe marijuana for medical use. Other examples of Schedule IV Controlled Substances are Lorazepam, Xanax, and Valium.

HB 2565 was introduced and went through the Health and Human Resources committee on February 16th, 2017, and the bill had its second reading on March 9th, 2017.

According to our political reporter Mark Curtis, the amendment started a fierce debate on the house floor.

A fierce debate to legalize Medical Marijuana in West Virginia erupts on House floor! @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/YZ9KEgrPXy — MarkCurtisWOWK (@MarkCurtisWOWK) March 9, 2017

You can read the full text of the bill here: http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_text.cfm?billdoc=HB2526%20SUB.htm&yr=2017&sesstype=RS&i=2526

You can read the full text of the amendment here: http://www.legis.state.wv.us/legisdocs/chamber/2017/RS/floor_amends/HB2526%20HFA%20FLUHARTY%20_%20SPONAUGLE%203-8.htm

You can track the bill's status here: http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2526&year=2017&sessiontype=RS