Update: Man Wanted for Escaping Correctional Center Caught - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Man Wanted for Escaping Correctional Center Caught

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV -

UPDATE: 9:15 p.m. March 9th, 2017

Michael Cash has been caught by law enforcement. 

Cash was wanted for escaping from the Charleston Correctional Center earlier in the day.

ORIGINAL

The Magistrate Court of Kanawha County has issued a Warrant for Arrest for Felony Escape for Michael Cash.

Cash escaped from the Charleston Correctional Center on March 9th, 2017. Cash is 30 years old, has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 132 pounds, and stand 5’3” tall. He has the following tattoos:

  • 2 tattoos to abdomen
  • 3 tattoos to left arm
  • 4 tattoos to right arm
  • 1 tattoo to left forearm
  • 3 tattoo to right forearm
  • 2 tattoos to chest.

According to police he was last seen wearing dark green long sleeve shirt with a white under shirt and light blue color blue jeans and black shoes.

He was originally arrested for burglary.

If you see him or know his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Charleston Correctional Center at 304-340-6921.

