2016 Stats Show Several Crimes up in Charleston

Larceny leads the seven out of eight year end crime statistics for 2016 in the Capital city.

Included in the report from the Charleston Police Department was an uptick in robberies, murders, malicious woundings, auto thefts and break-ins. These eight crime categories are required to be reported to the FBI annually.

Charleston Chief of Police Brent Webster is attributing the driving force behind the increase in these types of crimes to the opioid and heroin crisis. In a news release Thursday, Chief Webster said that the city's drug issues are not an excuse.

He believes through community policing initiatives and support for addicts from citizens within the city, people struggling with addiction will be able to go back to being productive members of society.

"We are having limited success with the addicts but until we (as well as the community at large) are able to sustain great success with the addicts and reduce their demand for drugs, we will continue to see high offenses of crime in the areas of robbery, burglary/b&e, larceny, b&e auto and motor vehicle theft," said Webster.

According to the report, from 2015 to 2016, murders went up from 7 to 11, robberies 144 to 153, malicious wounding 107 to 114, burglaries/b&e 768 to 969, larceny 1,874 to 1,985, b&e auto 528 to 797, and motor vehicle theft 244 to 312.

The only crime category to go down was rape; 54 to 36 from 2015 to 2016.

You can see the full report below:

