Scioto County's new 911 system will save lives

In getting fire trucks and first responders to the scene of trouble, minutes can make a major difference.

In Scioto County, Ohio, the bells and whistles on a new 911 system will sound the alarm much quicker.

For the rural Green Twp. Fire and Rescue Squad and for the Portsmouth Ambulance Company, Scioto County's new 911 system will cut precious minutes off life and death response times.

Green Twp. EMS coordinator Fonda Poplin told 13 News, "Many residents do not put their house addresses on their homes or mailboxes. The new 911 system will fix in so we can actually know where we are going."

Going from analog black and white to digital color, the new 911 GIS mapping system now details where the problem is and pretty much where everything is.

Scioto County Sheriff's Department Capt. Shawn Sparks said, "It locates fire hydrants and is much more accurate on streets. It will pinpoint where the caller is calling from."

Portsmouth Ambulance Company owner Mike Adkins added, "It will show us blocked roads, power lines down, and get us a route to get there with the help needed."

The new 911 technology will locate cell phone users, accept text messages, and allow the deaf to better communicate with dispatch.

Folks in Scioto County will soon be able to send accident or disaster scene pictures or video from their cell phones to 911. It's something that will help first responders in many situations, if they cover a crash or a tanker that overturned, they can get that message to the fire depts.

The new system cost Scioto County and the Sheriff's Department just over a half million dollars, and both stayed within budget.

We're told all tech upgrades should be fully operational in six months to a year's time.

