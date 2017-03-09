Mohawk Industries to Close Factory, Over 100 Jobs Reportedly Los - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Mohawk Industries to Close Factory, Over 100 Jobs Reportedly Lost

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

Mohawk Industries has announced that it will be closing its factory in Logan County.

The closing of the Holden, W.V. factory will reportedly cost over 100 people their jobs.

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) issued the following statement today regarding the announcement that Mohawk Industries will be closing its factory in Holden, Logan County:

“I am deeply disappointed and saddened by this announcement, and my thoughts are with all of the workers affected. I have reached out to leaders at Mohawk Industries to ask them to reconsider their decision to close this factory – when I visited this location last year, I saw firsthand just how hardworking and loyal these employees are. I will continue to work with local officials to help these employees and to attract new employers to southern West Virginia.”

“I have reached out to leaders at Mohawk Industries to ask them to reconsider their decision to close this factory.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the closing of Mohawk Industries flooring plant in Holden, affecting Logan and Mingo communities:

“I am very disappointed by the announcement of Mohawk Industries’ decision to close its flooring plant in Holden, leaving 111 residents without employment in Logan and Mingo Counties. This decision affects the livelihood of West Virginians who count on these jobs to take care of their families and my prayers are with these workers, their families and their communities. I will work with state and federal agencies to assist these workers in any and every way I can. Most importantly, I urge Mohawk Industries to keep the local community and its workforce in mind and to do everything it can to help the employees and their families affected by this consolidation.”

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 4 Overdoses Reported At South Central Regional Jail

    4 Overdoses Reported At South Central Regional Jail

    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:06:58 GMT
    Metro Dispatch Confirms they responded to 4 Overdoses at South Central Regional Jail. South Central Regional Jail employees had no comment. We will follow-up on this story and update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Metro Dispatch Confirms they responded to 4 Overdoses at South Central Regional Jail. South Central Regional Jail employees had no comment. We will follow-up on this story and update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Anti-Islamic Law Rallies Underway In Cities Across U.S.

    Anti-Islamic Law Rallies Underway In Cities Across U.S.

    Saturday, June 10 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-06-10 22:42:55 GMT

    SEATTLE -- Small but raucous demonstrations across the country Saturday targeted the notion that extremist interpretations of Islamic law might somehow infect American democracy, but many of the rallies drew even more boisterous counter-protests by people who called such fears an unfounded distortion of Islam

    SEATTLE -- Small but raucous demonstrations across the country Saturday targeted the notion that extremist interpretations of Islamic law might somehow infect American democracy, but many of the rallies drew even more boisterous counter-protests by people who called such fears an unfounded distortion of Islam

  • California Boy, 11, Becomes The Pied Piper Of Patriotism

    California Boy, 11, Becomes The Pied Piper Of Patriotism

    Saturday, June 10 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-06-10 22:18:56 GMT

    REDDING, Calif. -- Young boys aren't easily appalled, but 11-year-old Preston Sharp sure knows the feeling. "Yeah, I was really surprised," Preston said. And really disappointed. Preston's mom April had never seen him like this before. "Not this angry and passionate," she said. What upset her son so much was visiting his grandpa's grave in Redding, California, and realizing that not every veteran in the cemetery had a flag. 

    REDDING, Calif. -- Young boys aren't easily appalled, but 11-year-old Preston Sharp sure knows the feeling. "Yeah, I was really surprised," Preston said. And really disappointed. Preston's mom April had never seen him like this before. "Not this angry and passionate," she said. What upset her son so much was visiting his grandpa's grave in Redding, California, and realizing that not every veteran in the cemetery had a flag. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mid-State Ford Engulfed in Flames in Summersville

    Mid-State Ford Engulfed in Flames in Summersville

    Saturday, June 10 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-06-10 21:57:58 GMT

    SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The Mid-State Ford vehicle dealership in Summersville has caught ablaze and is a fully-engulfed fire. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at the dealership on Arbuckle Road in Summersville. 5 fire departments are responding to the scene, including Summersville, Kessler, Wilderness, and Nettie. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The Mid-State Ford vehicle dealership in Summersville has caught ablaze and is a fully-engulfed fire. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at the dealership on Arbuckle Road in Summersville. 5 fire departments are responding to the scene, including Summersville, Kessler, Wilderness, and Nettie. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • 3 Florida beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water

    3 Florida beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water

    Friday, June 9 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-06-09 18:35:29 GMT
    ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has closed three beaches after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water. Recent samplings of the three local waterways detected levels of 71 or greater Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of marine water at the following beaches: Northshore Beach Maximo Beach Lassing Park City officials believe runoff from recent rains has affected the water. They are advising visitors to not swim until they can det...
    ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has closed three beaches after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water. Recent samplings of the three local waterways detected levels of 71 or greater Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of marine water at the following beaches: Northshore Beach Maximo Beach Lassing Park City officials believe runoff from recent rains has affected the water. They are advising visitors to not swim until they can det...

  • Two children dead after being left in car for more than 15 hours

    Two children dead after being left in car for more than 15 hours

    Friday, June 9 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-06-09 20:52:56 GMT
    KERR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 19-year-old Hill Country mother is in jail accused of causing the death of her two daughters by leaving them in a hot car for more than 15 hours. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, June 7, Amanda Hawkins, along with a 16-year-old male, showed up at Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville with her two daughters, Brynn Hawkins, 1, and Addyson Overgard-Eddy, 2. Hospital staff determined the children were in “grave...
    KERR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 19-year-old Hill Country mother is in jail accused of causing the death of her two daughters by leaving them in a hot car for more than 15 hours. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, June 7, Amanda Hawkins, along with a 16-year-old male, showed up at Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville with her two daughters, Brynn Hawkins, 1, and Addyson Overgard-Eddy, 2. Hospital staff determined the children were in “grave...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.