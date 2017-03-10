Gov. Justice Announces Tax Plan for Retired Veterans

Testifying under oath in a Senate hearing watched worldwide, former FBI Director James Comey accused the Trump administration Thursday of defaming him and the FBI in the aftermath of his abrupt firing by President Donald Trump.
France, Germany, Italy issue a joint statement saying the Paris climate accord can't be renegotiated.
Former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) James Comey is set to testify in front of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe."
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
A proposed Ohio bill would mean a person wouldn’t have to retreat if they shot someone in self-defense.
Water quality service fees will be increasing for some customers in West Virginia.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
State Troopers arrested Robert Kirk of East Bank after he had been evading law enforcement since earlier in the day. Kirk allegedly assaulted his mother in their East Bank Home and then unlawfully stole his mother's vehicle. When Troopers found Kirk, he attempted to evade and struck the Trooper.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The Mid-State Ford vehicle dealership in Summersville has caught ablaze and is a fully-engulfed fire. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at the dealership on Arbuckle Road in Summersville. 5 fire departments are responding to the scene, including Summersville, Kessler, Wilderness, and Nettie. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Three people were arrested Thursday night in Martin County after a traffic stop yielded drugs and cash.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 14-year-old who ran away from state custody was shot and killed Friday just north of Bordeaux. It happened just before 12 p.m. on Phipps Drive off Kings Lane. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died. The identity has not been released. Metro police said it was a targeted shooting, although details on a possible suspect weren’t immediately known.
HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (AP) - John Yoder, a West Virginia circuit court judge and former state senator, died on Friday, according to a statement from the state Supreme Court. Yoder, a native of Kansas, was circuit judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit, which includes Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports (bit.ly/2spdJXh) he practiced law in Harpers Ferry for 23 years.
