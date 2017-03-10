Mountaineer Madness Autograph Signing Returns This Weekend

Mountaineer Madness 2017 Autograph Extravaganza will be returning to Teays Valley this weekend.

On Saturday, March 11th, at Sports Fanz 105 Liberty Square, Teays Valley, WV, sports fans will be able to bring or buy items to be signed by WVU football players and coaches.

College Hall of Famers Coach Don Nehlen & Major Harris, along with 2017 NFL Combine participants Tyler Orlosky, Rasul Douglas, Rushel Shell, Shelton

Gibson, Noble Nwachukwu & Adam Pankey will be signing autographs from noon until 4 p.m.

There is no cost for the event, but products, autographs, and posed pictures will have costs included in optional package purchases. Picture and jersey framing will also be offered at the event.

If you're unable to attend, Sports Fanz can obtain signatures for you.

They can also accommodate special needs individuals or those with disabilities.

The Nitro Football Team and Putnam Princess Parties will be offering concessions as well.

Doors will open at 11:00 a.m. and the event starts at noon.

If you have any additional questions, you can contact Sports Fanz GM/Head Buyer Chad Rogers at 681-235-3124 or visit sportsfanzwv.com.

