Mountaineer Madness Autograph Signing Returns This Weekend - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Mountaineer Madness Autograph Signing Returns This Weekend

Posted: Updated:

Mountaineer Madness 2017 Autograph Extravaganza will be returning to Teays Valley this weekend.

On Saturday, March 11th, at Sports Fanz 105 Liberty Square, Teays Valley, WV, sports fans will be able to bring or buy items to be signed by WVU football players and coaches. 

College Hall of Famers Coach Don Nehlen & Major Harris, along with 2017 NFL Combine participants Tyler Orlosky, Rasul Douglas, Rushel Shell, Shelton

Gibson, Noble Nwachukwu & Adam Pankey will be signing autographs from noon until 4 p.m.

There is no cost for the event, but products, autographs, and posed pictures will have costs included in optional package purchases. Picture and jersey framing will also be offered at the event.

If you're unable to attend, Sports Fanz can obtain signatures for you. 

They can also accommodate special needs individuals or those with disabilities.

The Nitro Football Team and Putnam Princess Parties will be offering concessions as well.

Doors will open at 11:00 a.m. and the event starts at noon.

If you have any additional questions, you can contact Sports Fanz GM/Head Buyer Chad Rogers at 681-235-3124 or visit sportsfanzwv.com.
 

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 4 Overdoses Reported At South Central Regional Jail

    4 Overdoses Reported At South Central Regional Jail

    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:06:58 GMT
    Metro Dispatch Confirms they responded to 4 Overdoses at South Central Regional Jail. South Central Regional Jail employees had no comment. We will follow-up on this story and update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Metro Dispatch Confirms they responded to 4 Overdoses at South Central Regional Jail. South Central Regional Jail employees had no comment. We will follow-up on this story and update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Kanawha County Man Arrested After Assaulting K-9 Officer

    Kanawha County Man Arrested After Assaulting K-9 Officer

    Saturday, June 10 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-06-11 01:51:25 GMT

    State Troopers arrested Robert Kirk of East Bank after he had been evading law enforcement since earlier in the day. Kirk allegedly assaulted his mother in their East Bank Home and then unlawfully stole his mother's vehicle. When Troopers found Kirk, he attempted to evade and struck the Trooper. 

    State Troopers arrested Robert Kirk of East Bank after he had been evading law enforcement since earlier in the day. Kirk allegedly assaulted his mother in their East Bank Home and then unlawfully stole his mother's vehicle. When Troopers found Kirk, he attempted to evade and struck the Trooper. 

  • 3 Florida beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water

    3 Florida beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water

    Friday, June 9 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-06-09 18:35:29 GMT
    ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has closed three beaches after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water. Recent samplings of the three local waterways detected levels of 71 or greater Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of marine water at the following beaches: Northshore Beach Maximo Beach Lassing Park City officials believe runoff from recent rains has affected the water. They are advising visitors to not swim until they can det...
    ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has closed three beaches after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water. Recent samplings of the three local waterways detected levels of 71 or greater Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of marine water at the following beaches: Northshore Beach Maximo Beach Lassing Park City officials believe runoff from recent rains has affected the water. They are advising visitors to not swim until they can det...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.