Walmart to Give Away Free Cupcakes County this Weekend

Officials confirm potentially lethal opioid cocktail 'Grey Death' in Virginia RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest opioid is so deadly, it's been dubbed "grey death." It can look like a chunk of concrete or a powdery cement mix, and just one dose can be lethal. Grey death is a combination of power synthetic opioids. Dr. James Hutchings, Toxicology program manager at the Richmond state lab, explains, "it's heroin, plus U47700, fentanyl and carfentanil." Not doubt that is a potentially lethal combination. Fentanyl al...

4 Overdoses Reported At South Central Regional Jail Metro Dispatch Confirms they responded to 4 Overdoses at South Central Regional Jail. South Central Regional Jail employees had no comment. We will follow-up on this story and update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Anti-Islamic Law Rallies Underway In Cities Across U.S. SEATTLE -- Small but raucous demonstrations across the country Saturday targeted the notion that extremist interpretations of Islamic law might somehow infect American democracy, but many of the rallies drew even more boisterous counter-protests by people who called such fears an unfounded distortion of Islam

California Boy, 11, Becomes The Pied Piper Of Patriotism REDDING, Calif. -- Young boys aren't easily appalled, but 11-year-old Preston Sharp sure knows the feeling. "Yeah, I was really surprised," Preston said. And really disappointed. Preston's mom April had never seen him like this before. "Not this angry and passionate," she said. What upset her son so much was visiting his grandpa's grave in Redding, California, and realizing that not every veteran in the cemetery had a flag.

Geese Dump Droppings On Disneyland Guests, Hitting 17 People ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Disneyland visitors got more adventure than they bargained for when a flock of geese let go in flight, fouling the guests. Anaheim police and fire officials say 17 people, including six children, were hit by bird droppings just before 9 p.m. Friday. A hazardous materials team was sent to Main Street near the Sleeping Beauty Castle after a report that feces had been thrown on people. It was quickly determined the real culprit was a flock of geese flying overh...

Former West Virginia Judge And Senator Has Passed Away HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (AP) - John Yoder, a West Virginia circuit court judge and former state senator, died on Friday, according to a statement from the state Supreme Court. Yoder, a native of Kansas, was circuit judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit, which includes Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports (bit.ly/2spdJXh) he practiced law in Harpers Ferry for 23 years.

Batman's Adam West Dead At 88 Multiple news agencies are reporting that Batman's Adam West has died. West reportedly succumbed to his battle with leukemia. Batman, dead at 88. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Ever Wanted To Live In Two Nations At Once? Here's Your Chance BEEBE PLAIN, Vt. (AP) -- For sale: A 1782 fixer-upper with thick granite walls, 1950s decor, and armed 24-hour security provided by both Canada and the United States of America. The almost 7,000-square-foot house, cut into five currently vacant apartments, is on a lot of less than a quarter-acre that, along with the building itself, straddles the border between Beebe Plain, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec. Selling a home in two countries is proving to be a challenge for the couple wh...

Free Fishing Weekend Kicks off June 10 and 11 WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) - Free Fishing Weekend will give West Virginians and tourists alike the opportunity to experience one of the state's most widely enjoyed past-times. This event is part of National Fishing and Boating Week and is meant to promote outdoor recreation across the country. This weekend, beginners and experienced fisherman alike can cast a line at any fishing hole of their choosing in West Virginia without purchasing a fishing license. Bill O'Neal has been fishing for ...