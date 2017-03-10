Two Brothers Arrested After Getting Naked and Destroying Propert - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Two Brothers Arrested After Getting Naked and Destroying Property

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Two brothers were arrested for terrorizing an apartment complex on Sunday after consuming magic mushrooms and running around naked.

The brothers, Noah and Timothy Batz, 24 and 21 respectively, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to multiple charges including public nudity, battery, and resisting arrest. 

Court documents claim that one neighbor walked outside of her apartment and discovered the brothers naked, on top of each other, and shouting, "Look at us, look at us."

The neighbor was then punched in her face by Noah Batz when she attempted to walk to her car.

One witness, Aimee Payton, said, ""He was extremely aggressive and then to hear later he punched somebody, it wasn't surprising with how agitated he was and he continued to get more and more agitated."

The brothers also allegedly threatened to kill the assistant manager of the apartment complex. 

Other neighbors told police that the pair had broken into several vehicles, damaged personal belongings, and left blood residue on car seats.

“It’s frustrating. It’s not the type of neighborhood we live in. A lot of us are working professionals and so we all work hard for our stuff and to someone tripping out and going around doing dirty stuff is kind of frustrating.”

Both Batz  brothers are expected to appear in court in May.

