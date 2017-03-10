Woman's Work? Body shop student, young lady, builds car from scratch

The old saying "A woman's work is never done" may apply to this story.

Except the work involved here is usually done by heavy tool wielding men.

And we found that the woman is a young role model for her generation.

When Cabell County Technology Career Center student Leann Cox spotted a totaled 2004 Hyundai Sonata at friend's house, the senior collision repair student made an offer.

Cox: told 13 News, "I said what are you going to do with it? She said junk it. I said I'll take it off your hands and I got it for $3,000."

The car's back end was beyond repair, so Leann went to an auto graveyard junkyard.

"I said chop me a car in half that looks just like this. It had gashes in the quarter panel. I thought it was hopeless but like I said, I like challenges." Leann told us.

Cox welded the two half cars together and fixed everything else.

Body shop instructor Randy Wheeler said he's never had a student, much less a young woman, complete such overwhelming repairs.

Her fellow students, all fellows, stand and sand in awe.

Cameron Adkins said, "She shows us, she helps us and she's a really smart girl who gets the job done."

Leann is now certified in collision repair, and could get a job at any body shop.

But she's been accepted at Mountwest and at Marshall where she will major in Business Management.

Cox remarked that, "You bet I'm proud. It doesn't matter about what gender you are, you put your mind to it and do it, anyone can.:

Anyone who has the drive of this body shop girl.

When she's not building cars from scratch, Leann chops and sells firewood.

And, she's a manager trainee at Bob Evans.