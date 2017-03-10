Charleston Gander Mountain to Close

More News More>>

Father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman's house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman's fianc...

Tyson recalls more than 2 million pounds of breaded chicken products WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products being recalled could contain the known allergen milk, which is not on the product label. The products under recall are bulk cases of breaded chicken items that were produced and packaged on various dates from August 2016 to January 2017. The USDA says they...

Special Olympics Athlete Dies After Medical Emergency NORMAL, ILL (CIPROUD) - An athlete at the Illinois Special Olympics Summer Games in Normal died Saturday, after suffering a medical emergency during the swimming competition. It happened at Normal West High School. Lifeguards and emergency medical technicians were already on site and responded immediately. The athlete was transported to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, but could not be resuscitated. Special Olympics officials are not releasing the athlete's name or ca...

Puerto Rican voters back statehood in questioned referendum (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File) SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Puerto Rico's governor announced that the U.S. territory overwhelmingly chose statehood on Sunday in a nonbinding referendum held amid a deep economic crisis that has sparked an exodus of islanders to the U.S. mainland. Nearly half a million votes were cast for statehood, about 7,600 for free association/independence and nearly 6,700 for the current territorial status, according to preliminary results. Voter turnout was just 23 percent, leading opponents ...

One Killed in Crash with Semi in Cabell County, Name Released MGN Online CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County. The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Route 2 near Homestead Road. According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the driver, 38-year-old Crystal Adkins, of Midkiff, WV, crossed the center line and struck a semi head-on. Adkins was killed in the crash. The passenger of Adkins' car, Charles Kensler, of Apple Grove, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. Impa...

Chef Boyardee, other spaghetti and meatball products recalled WASHINGTON (WFLA) — About 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday the recalled products contain milk, an allergen that is not declared on the product label. The affected products were produced on January 5 and January 12 of this year and were shipped nationwide to warehouses for distribution and retail. Products under recall have establishment numb...

Officials confirm potentially lethal opioid cocktail 'Grey Death' in Virginia RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest opioid is so deadly, it's been dubbed "grey death." It can look like a chunk of concrete or a powdery cement mix, and just one dose can be lethal. Grey death is a combination of power synthetic opioids. Dr. James Hutchings, Toxicology program manager at the Richmond state lab, explains, "it's heroin, plus U47700, fentanyl and carfentanil." Not doubt that is a potentially lethal combination. Fentanyl al...

4 Overdoses Reported At South Central Regional Jail Metro Dispatch Confirms they responded to 4 Overdoses at South Central Regional Jail. South Central Regional Jail employees had no comment. We will follow-up on this story and update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Anti-Islamic Law Rallies Underway In Cities Across U.S. SEATTLE -- Small but raucous demonstrations across the country Saturday targeted the notion that extremist interpretations of Islamic law might somehow infect American democracy, but many of the rallies drew even more boisterous counter-protests by people who called such fears an unfounded distortion of Islam