Charleston Gander Mountain to Close

SEATTLE -- Small but raucous demonstrations across the country Saturday targeted the notion that extremist interpretations of Islamic law might somehow infect American democracy, but many of the rallies drew even more boisterous counter-protests by people who called such fears an unfounded distortion of Islam
REDDING, Calif. -- Young boys aren't easily appalled, but 11-year-old Preston Sharp sure knows the feeling. "Yeah, I was really surprised," Preston said. And really disappointed. Preston's mom April had never seen him like this before. "Not this angry and passionate," she said. What upset her son so much was visiting his grandpa's grave in Redding, California, and realizing that not every veteran in the cemetery had a flag.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - One juvenile has died, and two more have been injured after a UTV crash in Fayette County. The accident occurred near Oak Hill in the Thousand Oaks area of Fayette County just before noon on Saturday. State police arrived on scene where they found one juvenile dead. Two more juveniles were injured, one of which was life-flighted to Charleston. Their current conditions are not known at this time. State Police said they do not know what caused the accident ...
State Troopers arrested Robert Kirk of East Bank after he had been evading law enforcement since earlier in the day. Kirk allegedly assaulted his mother in their East Bank Home and then unlawfully stole his mother's vehicle. When Troopers found Kirk, he attempted to evade and struck the Trooper.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The Mid-State Ford vehicle dealership in Summersville has caught ablaze and is a fully-engulfed fire. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at the dealership on Arbuckle Road in Summersville. 5 fire departments are responding to the scene, including Summersville, Kessler, Wilderness, and Nettie. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
