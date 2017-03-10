Legal Medical Marijuana Looks Dead in West Virginia

The West Virginia House has voted down an amendment that would have let doctors prescribe marijuana for medical use only. 28 other states have already legalized medical pot, and many Mountain state lawmakers say it's time.

"Medical marijuana has its purpose. Cancer patients, children who have seizures. It has its place in the medical portfolio," said Del. Justin Marcum, (D) Mingo.

"The plus to it; you know your helping sick people. People with cancer, you know it gives them an appetite," said Del. Ralph Rodighiero, (R) Logan.

And other supporters say it could actually help ease the state's drug problem.

"In states that have medicinal cannabis legislation, there's a decrease on 25 percent of opioid overdoses. I mean it's a public health issue that we must act on. I think we are doing a disservice to our state in not acting on it properly," said Del. Shawn Fluharty, (D) Ohio.

But all the amendment did was allow doctors to prescribe medical marijuana. It made no reference to who could grow it or sell it, or whether pharmacies might carry it. So even two medical marijuana supporters voted no.

"If marijuana itself would be useful to my friends, I want to use it. I want to be out in front helping to bring that to fruition. I simply don't believe this was the right process. I think this actually introduced chaos into the process," said Del. Marshall Wilson, (R) Berkeley.

"Can you prescribe it to an 11 year old? A 15 year old? Do you have to be 18 to get the medical marijuana? I want rules in place," said Del. Ben Queen, (R) Harrison.

In the end only 35 House members voted "yes" on medical marijuana.

"The bottom line, unless the Speaker of the House allows a straight up vote on medical marijuana, the issue is dead for this legislative session," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.