UPDATE: Lena Lunsford Appears in Court for Death of Daughter

WESTON -Lena Lunsford, the mother of a Lewis County girl who went missing in 2011, appeared in court Friday.
Judge Jacob Reger arraigned Lena Lunsford on four felony charges: one count of murder of a child by parent, guardian, or custodian, or other person, by refusal or failure to provide necessities; one count of death of a child by parent, guardian, or custodian, or other person, by child abuse; one count of child abuse resulting in injury; and one count of concealment of a deceased, human body.
Lena Lunsford's attorney asked for a continuance to the next term of court. Judge Reger said he wanted to go ahead and set the dates, but the court would be inclined to continue the proceedings due to the amount of discovery that needs to be done in the case.
A pre-trial hearing is set for June 7 at 9 a.m. Jury selection is set for June 12 at 9 a.m., with the trial set to begin June 19 at 9 a.m.
Witnesses who were in the home at the time of the incident said Aliayah Lunsford fell to the ground immediately after Lena Lunsford hit her in the head, according to court documents.
Deputies said Lena Lunsford did not initially provide help or medical assistance to Aliayah Lunsford, who was "visibly suffering from the trauma." Lena Lunsford would not let anyone in the home help the child or call 911, deputies said.
Aliayah Lunsford died within hours of the incident, deputies said.
Lena Lunsford made up a story about what happened, destroyed evidence, hid Aliayah Lunsford's body, and instructed witnesses to conceal the truth, according to court documents.
Investigators have not shared any further information on the location of Aliayah Lunsford's body.
Sunday, June 11 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:15:17 GMT
Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...
Sunday, June 11 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:48:06 GMT
WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products being recalled could contain the known allergen milk, which is not on the product label. The products under recall are bulk cases of breaded chicken items that were produced and packaged on various dates from August 2016 to January 2017. The USDA says they...
Sunday, June 11 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:25:39 GMT
NORMAL, ILL (CIPROUD) - An athlete at the Illinois Special Olympics Summer Games in Normal died Saturday, after suffering a medical emergency during the swimming competition. It happened at Normal West High School. Lifeguards and emergency medical technicians were already on site and responded immediately. The athlete was transported to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, but could not be resuscitated. Special Olympics officials are not releasing the athlete's name or ca...
Sunday, June 11 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-06-12 00:12:29 GMT
(AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Puerto Rico's governor announced that the U.S. territory overwhelmingly chose statehood on Sunday in a nonbinding referendum held amid a deep economic crisis that has sparked an exodus of islanders to the U.S. mainland. Nearly half a million votes were cast for statehood, about 7,600 for free association/independence and nearly 6,700 for the current territorial status, according to preliminary results. Voter turnout was just 23 percent, leading opponents ...
Sunday, June 11 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-06-11 23:20:31 GMT
MGN Online
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County. The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Route 2 near Homestead Road. According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the driver, 38-year-old Crystal Adkins, of Midkiff, WV, crossed the center line and struck a semi head-on. Adkins was killed in the crash. The passenger of Adkins' car, Charles Kensler, of Apple Grove, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. Impa...
Sunday, June 11 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-06-11 23:09:05 GMT
WASHINGTON (WFLA) — About 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday the recalled products contain milk, an allergen that is not declared on the product label. The affected products were produced on January 5 and January 12 of this year and were shipped nationwide to warehouses for distribution and retail. Products under recall have establishment numb...
Sunday, June 11 2017 6:01 PM EDT2017-06-11 22:01:20 GMT
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest opioid is so deadly, it’s been dubbed “grey death.” It can look like a chunk of concrete or a powdery cement mix, and just one dose can be lethal. Grey death is a combination of power synthetic opioids. Dr. James Hutchings, Toxicology program manager at the Richmond state lab, explains, “it’s heroin, plus U47700, fentanyl and carfentanil.” Not doubt that is a potentially lethal combination. Fentanyl al...
Saturday, June 10 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:06:58 GMT
Metro Dispatch Confirms they responded to 4 Overdoses at South Central Regional Jail. South Central Regional Jail employees had no comment. We will follow-up on this story and update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Saturday, June 10 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-06-10 22:42:55 GMT
SEATTLE -- Small but raucous demonstrations across the country Saturday targeted the notion that extremist interpretations of Islamic law might somehow infect American democracy, but many of the rallies drew even more boisterous counter-protests by people who called such fears an unfounded distortion of Islam
Saturday, June 10 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-06-10 22:18:56 GMT
REDDING, Calif. -- Young boys aren't easily appalled, but 11-year-old Preston Sharp sure knows the feeling. "Yeah, I was really surprised," Preston said. And really disappointed. Preston's mom April had never seen him like this before. "Not this angry and passionate," she said. What upset her son so much was visiting his grandpa's grave in Redding, California, and realizing that not every veteran in the cemetery had a flag.
Sunday, June 11 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-06-12 03:07:53 GMT
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A woman has been arrested after a series of thefts in the Sissonville area. Alexandria Leann Baldwin, 22, of Sissonville, was charged with burglary, breaking and entering, and grand larceny, all of which are felonies, pertaining to the string of thefts in the Lakeland area of Sissonville. She had an outstanding warrant for domestic battery, which was also served on her at the time of her arrest. After being processed at the Kanawha County Sheriff&rsqu...
Sunday, June 11 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:15:17 GMT
Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...
Sunday, June 11 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-06-12 00:20:03 GMT
Mason City Police
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? Police could use your help in identifying the man pictured for a recent crime in Mason County, WV. Mason City Police say that the man shown is wanted in a hit-and-run that occurred at Walmart in Mason. The man is believed to also be driving the maroon-colored SUV shown. If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact Mason City Police immediately. We will provide more information on this story as soon...
Saturday, June 10 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-06-11 01:51:25 GMT
State Troopers arrested Robert Kirk of East Bank after he had been evading law enforcement since earlier in the day. Kirk allegedly assaulted his mother in their East Bank Home and then unlawfully stole his mother's vehicle. When Troopers found Kirk, he attempted to evade and struck the Trooper.
Saturday, June 10 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-06-11 00:01:29 GMT
(WYMT) - The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky has issued an arrest warrant for Eric C. Conn early Saturday. Officials said Conn removed his electronic monitoring device. His whereabouts are unknown. Conn pled guilty for his role in a $550 million dollar social security fraud scheme in March of 2017. He remained on bond pending his sentencing in July. If you have any information on Conn’s whereabouts please contact the FBI at 502-263-6000.
Saturday, June 10 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-06-10 23:56:58 GMT
According To Kanawha County Deputies, they pulled a car over and Chris Shilling was a passenger in the car. Shilling was wanted in connection to a robbery at the AT&T store in St. Albans back in March. Deputies turned Shilling over to St. Albans PD. Shilling is currently in the South Central Regional Jail charged with first degree robbery. Shilling is being held on $10,000 cash/surety.
Saturday, June 10 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-06-10 17:17:28 GMT
Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports his deputies responded to a shooting on Pomeroy Pike Road. Wood says his office received a call from Meigs ER reporting they had male subject that had an injury to the left side of his head/neck area. The victim said he was shot with a bow while at the residence but couldn’t give an address. Sgt. Mohler and Deputy Fennell were able to locate the residence. At the residence, they made contact with the suspect, who was identified as Russe...
Friday, June 9 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-06-10 00:33:30 GMT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's highest court has ruled that evidence of illicit drugs in a newborn's umbilical cord is sufficient to bring a child abuse proceeding against the mother and the father who knew about her drug use. The Supreme Court says state law clearly seeks to protect a threatened or harmed child from the person inflicting the injury or one failing to meet the child's needs. The case concerns a baby born prematurely in ...
Friday, June 9 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-06-09 19:27:56 GMT
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? West Virginia State Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating Robert Franklin Kirk, age 37. Kirk is from the 2500 block of 2nd Avenue in East Bank, West Virginia, and was involved in a domestic-related incident Friday morning. State Police have not been able to locate Kirk, and could use some help. Please contact the Quincy Detachment at 304-949-3136 if you have information.
Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Sunday, June 11 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-06-11 23:20:31 GMT
MGN Online
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County. The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Route 2 near Homestead Road. According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the driver, 38-year-old Crystal Adkins, of Midkiff, WV, crossed the center line and struck a semi head-on. Adkins was killed in the crash. The passenger of Adkins' car, Charles Kensler, of Apple Grove, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. Impa...
Sunday, June 11 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:33:38 GMT
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - One juvenile has died, and two more have been injured after a UTV crash in Fayette County. The accident occurred near Oak Hill in the Thousand Oaks area of Fayette County just before noon on Saturday. State police arrived on scene where they found one juvenile dead. Two more juveniles were injured, one of which was life-flighted to Charleston. Their current conditions are not known at this time. State Police said they do not know what caused the accident ...
Saturday, June 10 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:06:58 GMT
Metro Dispatch Confirms they responded to 4 Overdoses at South Central Regional Jail. South Central Regional Jail employees had no comment. We will follow-up on this story and update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Sunday, June 11 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:15:17 GMT
Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...
Friday, June 9 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-06-09 18:35:29 GMT
ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has closed three beaches after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water. Recent samplings of the three local waterways detected levels of 71 or greater Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of marine water at the following beaches: Northshore Beach Maximo Beach Lassing Park City officials believe runoff from recent rains has affected the water. They are advising visitors to not swim until they can det...
Saturday, June 10 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-06-11 01:51:25 GMT
State Troopers arrested Robert Kirk of East Bank after he had been evading law enforcement since earlier in the day. Kirk allegedly assaulted his mother in their East Bank Home and then unlawfully stole his mother's vehicle. When Troopers found Kirk, he attempted to evade and struck the Trooper.
Sunday, June 11 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-06-11 23:09:05 GMT
WASHINGTON (WFLA) — About 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday the recalled products contain milk, an allergen that is not declared on the product label. The affected products were produced on January 5 and January 12 of this year and were shipped nationwide to warehouses for distribution and retail. Products under recall have establishment numb...
Sunday, June 11 2017 6:01 PM EDT2017-06-11 22:01:20 GMT
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest opioid is so deadly, it’s been dubbed “grey death.” It can look like a chunk of concrete or a powdery cement mix, and just one dose can be lethal. Grey death is a combination of power synthetic opioids. Dr. James Hutchings, Toxicology program manager at the Richmond state lab, explains, “it’s heroin, plus U47700, fentanyl and carfentanil.” Not doubt that is a potentially lethal combination. Fentanyl al...
Friday, June 9 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-06-09 20:52:56 GMT
KERR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 19-year-old Hill Country mother is in jail accused of causing the death of her two daughters by leaving them in a hot car for more than 15 hours. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, June 7, Amanda Hawkins, along with a 16-year-old male, showed up at Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville with her two daughters, Brynn Hawkins, 1, and Addyson Overgard-Eddy, 2. Hospital staff determined the children were in “grave...
Saturday, June 10 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-06-10 21:57:58 GMT
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The Mid-State Ford vehicle dealership in Summersville has caught ablaze and is a fully-engulfed fire. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at the dealership on Arbuckle Road in Summersville. 5 fire departments are responding to the scene, including Summersville, Kessler, Wilderness, and Nettie. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
