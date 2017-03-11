The Names Of The Two Shooting Victims In Ohio Have Been Released - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

The Names Of The Two Shooting Victims In Ohio Have Been Released

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m. March 11, 2017

The names of the two shooting victims from last night are being released. 

 At about 12:30 this morning officers responded to a call of two people being shot, at a residence at 357 Edendale Road in Portsmouth.

The call originated from a family member of one of the victims, Larry Watson who told the family member he had shot his wife in a domestic dispute and was going to kill himself. 

Upon officers arrival Larry Watson age 47 and Crystal Watson age 39, whom both live at that location were found deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Scioto County Coroner Dr. Aaron C. Adams responded to the scene and ordered both victims be take for autopsy.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time but it is believed that it is domestic related and there is no cause for alarm in the community. 

ORIGINAL: 1:00 p.m. March 11, 2017

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a double shooting death that occurred early this morning in the Eden Park area.

At about 12:35 A.M. officers responded to a report of two subjects possibly being shot in the Edendale Road area.

Upon officers arrival a man and a woman were found at the location with gunshot wounds.

Both subjects were pronounced dead at the scene and Scioto County Coroner Dr. Aaron C. Adams was called to the scene.

Dr. Adams ordered the bodies transported to the Montgomery County Morgue for autopsy.

Names of the victims are being withheld at this time pending notification of relatives. The investigation is continuing and further details will be released as they become available.

The incident is believed to be domestic related and there is no reason to believe that there is any danger to any other residents of the area.

Anyone that may have additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Chuck Crapyou or Detective Steve Brewer.

Both men can be reached at the Detective Division at 740-354-1600 or the Police Dispatch line at 740-353-4101.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Kentucky State Police Investigate Attempted Bank Robbery in Boyd County

    Kentucky State Police Investigate Attempted Bank Robbery in Boyd County

    Monday, June 12 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-06-12 22:41:27 GMT
    BOYD COUNTY, KY - The Kentucky State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred this evening. An officer with the KSP tells 13 News that the attempted robbery happened at the 1st National Bank on U.S. Route 60 in Rush, KY. According to police, the lobby closed as a suspect attempted to enter the building. There's no information as to whether any arrests have been made. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
    BOYD COUNTY, KY - The Kentucky State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred this evening. An officer with the KSP tells 13 News that the attempted robbery happened at the 1st National Bank on U.S. Route 60 in Rush, KY. According to police, the lobby closed as a suspect attempted to enter the building. There's no information as to whether any arrests have been made. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

  • Deputies Investigate Break-In at Cedar Grove School

    Deputies Investigate Break-In at Cedar Grove School

    Monday, June 12 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-06-12 19:40:59 GMT
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department are investigating an overnight break-in at a Cedar Grove school. Deputies tell 13 News that the football concession stand and  storage building at Cedar Grove Community School were broken into last night. It's unknown if anything was taken from the sites.  No suspects have been named at this time. The incident remains under investigation.  Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with ...
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department are investigating an overnight break-in at a Cedar Grove school. Deputies tell 13 News that the football concession stand and  storage building at Cedar Grove Community School were broken into last night. It's unknown if anything was taken from the sites.  No suspects have been named at this time. The incident remains under investigation.  Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with ...

  • Police: Dad accidentally shoots 9-year-old daughter to death

    Police: Dad accidentally shoots 9-year-old daughter to death

    Monday, June 12 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-06-12 18:15:18 GMT

    Police say a 9-year-old girl was shot to death when her father’s firearm accidentally discharged. 

    Police say a 9-year-old girl was shot to death when her father’s firearm accidentally discharged. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fatal accident reported in Logan County

    Fatal accident reported in Logan County

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-06-12 15:09:42 GMT
    LOGAN COUNTY, WV - One person is dead following a vehicle accident in Logan County this morning. The accident happened on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road. Dispatchers tell 13 News the accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. It is unknown how many people or vehicles were involved. According to officials at the scene, at least one person has died and another is being airlifted to a nearby hospital. West Virginia State Police and Chapmanville Fire Department are on the scene. Stay with ...
    LOGAN COUNTY, WV - One person is dead following a vehicle accident in Logan County this morning. The accident happened on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road. Dispatchers tell 13 News the accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. It is unknown how many people or vehicles were involved. According to officials at the scene, at least one person has died and another is being airlifted to a nearby hospital. West Virginia State Police and Chapmanville Fire Department are on the scene. Stay with ...

  • Father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad

    Father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad

    Sunday, June 11 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:15:17 GMT
    Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...
    Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...

  • Newborn found in car outside hospital

    Newborn found in car outside hospital

    Monday, June 12 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-06-12 16:29:46 GMT

    A man discovered a newborn baby in his car outside a hospital Monday morning. The baby was found within three days of its birth, the release said.

    A man discovered a newborn baby in his car outside a hospital Monday morning. The baby was found within three days of its birth, the release said.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.