The Names Of The Two Shooting Victims In Ohio Have Been Released

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m. March 11, 2017

The names of the two shooting victims from last night are being released.

At about 12:30 this morning officers responded to a call of two people being shot, at a residence at 357 Edendale Road in Portsmouth.

The call originated from a family member of one of the victims, Larry Watson who told the family member he had shot his wife in a domestic dispute and was going to kill himself.

Upon officers arrival Larry Watson age 47 and Crystal Watson age 39, whom both live at that location were found deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Scioto County Coroner Dr. Aaron C. Adams responded to the scene and ordered both victims be take for autopsy.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time but it is believed that it is domestic related and there is no cause for alarm in the community.

ORIGINAL: 1:00 p.m. March 11, 2017

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a double shooting death that occurred early this morning in the Eden Park area.

At about 12:35 A.M. officers responded to a report of two subjects possibly being shot in the Edendale Road area.

Upon officers arrival a man and a woman were found at the location with gunshot wounds.

Both subjects were pronounced dead at the scene and Scioto County Coroner Dr. Aaron C. Adams was called to the scene.

Dr. Adams ordered the bodies transported to the Montgomery County Morgue for autopsy.

Names of the victims are being withheld at this time pending notification of relatives. The investigation is continuing and further details will be released as they become available.

The incident is believed to be domestic related and there is no reason to believe that there is any danger to any other residents of the area.

Anyone that may have additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Chuck Crapyou or Detective Steve Brewer.

Both men can be reached at the Detective Division at 740-354-1600 or the Police Dispatch line at 740-353-4101.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.